Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao Agrees to Step Down, Plead Guilty

The largest global crypto exchange will admit wrongdoing and agree to pay $4.3 billion in fines.

Citigroup Names Asia Banking Heads as Part of Global Restructuring

The New York-based bank has named Jan Metzger, former Asia head of banking, capital markets and advisory, to lead its investment banking franchise in its North Asia & Australia and South Asia clusters.

FDIC Chief Gruenberg Won't Oversee Misconduct Probe

Two other agency directors also won't participate in an independent review of harassment and discrimination complaints.

EY and PwC Diverge in Choice of Global Head

Two of the world's largest accounting firms picked global chairs with starkly different backgrounds but tailored to the specific problems they are facing, from governance issues to slowing revenue growth.

The Big Bank With a $15 Billion Conundrum in China

HSBC has a big stake in a Chinese lender that it can't easily sell and that could require a big write-down.

Celsius to Curtail Scope of New Company to Mining Assets

The company expects to distribute more liquid crypto to customers under the revised plan.

Blackstone Nears $2.5 Billion Deal to Buy Software Developer Civica

The possible deal is one of at least two multibillion-dollar acquisitions the buyout giant is pursuing in Europe.

The Fed Wants More Evidence Before Changing Rate Stance

Officials highlighted the risks of stronger-than-anticipated inflation and weaker-than-expected growth at their recent monetary-policy meeting.

Warren Buffett Is Going Big, Not Home, in Japan

The Nikkei touched a 33-year high as a move by Buffett stirred speculation that he might increase his bet on Japanese equities.

DOJ Settles With Two U.K. Reinsurance Brokers Over Ecuador Bribes

Tysers Insurance Brokers and H.W. Wood will enter into deferred prosecution agreements over a scheme partly set in Florida to pay off Ecuadorean officials.

