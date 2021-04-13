Nikkei gains as glass firms, department stores shine on upbeat earnings

TOKYO, April 13 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose on Tuesday,
led by gains in stocks of glass product companies and department
store operators after their robust earnings, though concerns
about rising domestic COVID-19 cases undermined travel-related
shares.
Nikkei share average rose 0.72% to 29,751.61,
holding above key support levels from its 25-day, and 50-day
moving average, at 29,503 and 29,440.
The broader Topix gained 0.20% to 1,958.55, but it
moved in a tight range it has hugged over the past several
sessions.
"Today's moves were mostly reactions to individual earnings.
Overall, the market does not have a clear sense of direction at
the moment, as investors looked to whether the Fed will start
communication about tapering its stimulus," said Nobuhiko
Kuramochi, senior strategist at Mizuho Securities.
AGC rose 2.9%, briefly hitting a 10-year high,
after the glass product maker revised up its earnings outlook
and dividend forecasts. The results also bumped up rival Nippon
Sheet Glass 6.8%.
Takashimaya gained 4.3% after the department store
chain operator announced a larger-than-expected profit in the
current financial year after a dismal year hit by the pandemic.
That boosted shares of its competitors including J.Front
Retailing and Isetan Mitsukoshi, which rose
4.0% and 1.7%, respectively.
Hopes of vaccine rollouts also helped to underpin department
store shares, but rising concerns about a surge in domestic
COVID-19 cases hit travel-related sectors.
West Japan Railway fell 2.1% and Central Japan
Railway lost 1.6%, while Tokyo Disney Resort operator
Oriental Land lost 1.3%.
Japan late last week placed Tokyo under a new, month-long
state of "quasi-emergency" to combat surging COVID-19
infections, while the western region of Osaka is set to report a
daily record of more than 1,000 new infections.
Elsewhere, medical equipment maker Asahi Intecc
fell 4.1% after it announced a plan to issue warrants to raise
30 billion yen.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Rashmi Aich)