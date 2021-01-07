Nikkei hits 30-year high as financials gain on Democrat control of Senate

TOKYO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Japanese shares ended higher on
Thursday, with the Nikkei touching a 30-year peak, powered by
financials as U.S. bond yields climbed on hopes of larger
stimulus following Democrat victories in two Senate runoffs in
Georgia.
The Nikkei average closed up 1.60% at 27,490.13,
hitting its highest level since August 1990 at one point during
the session and snapping a four-day losing streak.
The broader Topix added 1.68% to 1,826.30, climbing
above a peak hit late last year to reach its highest level since
October 2018.
Investor appetite was not dented by the chaos in Washington
D.C. after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed Capitol
Hill, forcing Congress to suspend a session to certify
President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
"That seemed like the ultimate epitome of four years of
Trump's presidency. But no one thinks the election results will
be overthrown by this," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at
Monex.
A sharp rise in U.S. bond yields boosted shares of Japanese
banks and insurers, big investors in U.S. debt.
Insurer Dai-ichi Life Holdings rose 7.4%. Among
banks, SMFG gained 5.5%, while Mizuho added
3.3% and Mitsubishi UFJ rose 3.5%.
Other cyclical, value shares also gained on hopes of a
stimulus package from the incoming Biden U.S. administration.
Steelmakers gained 5.2%, with Nippon Steel
rising 7.8%. Ship builder Hitachi Zosen surged
13.7%.
The Democrat victory in the Senate fanned renewed appetite
in renewable energy stock, with Renova jumping 10.6% to
a record high.
The Japanese government looked set to impose a one-month
state of emergency in Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures
to curb a spike in COVID-19 cases.
The market took the move in its stride as the plan has been
reported over the past few days but some railway operators
suffered, with East Japan Railway falling 0.8%.
SoftBank Group dropped 1.6% after the news that the
Trump administration is considering adding Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd to its trade blacklist of Chinese companies.
Softbank Group is the largest shareholder of the Chinese
e-commerce giant.
