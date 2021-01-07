Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Nikkei hits 30-year high as financials gain on Democrat control of Senate

01/07/2021 | 03:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Japanese shares ended higher on Thursday, with the Nikkei touching a 30-year peak, powered by financials as U.S. bond yields climbed on hopes of larger stimulus following Democrat victories in two Senate runoffs in Georgia.

The Nikkei average closed up 1.60% at 27,490.13, hitting its highest level since August 1990 at one point during the session and snapping a four-day losing streak.

The broader Topix added 1.68% to 1,826.30, climbing above a peak hit late last year to reach its highest level since October 2018.

Investor appetite was not dented by the chaos in Washington D.C. after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed Capitol Hill, forcing Congress to suspend a session to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

"That seemed like the ultimate epitome of four years of Trump's presidency. But no one thinks the election results will be overthrown by this," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex.

A sharp rise in U.S. bond yields boosted shares of Japanese banks and insurers, big investors in U.S. debt.

Insurer Dai-ichi Life Holdings rose 7.4%. Among banks, SMFG gained 5.5%, while Mizuho added 3.3% and Mitsubishi UFJ rose 3.5%.

Other cyclical, value shares also gained on hopes of a stimulus package from the incoming Biden U.S. administration.

Steelmakers gained 5.2%, with Nippon Steel rising 7.8%. Ship builder Hitachi Zosen surged 13.7%.

The Democrat victory in the Senate fanned renewed appetite in renewable energy stock, with Renova jumping 10.6% to a record high.

The Japanese government looked set to impose a one-month state of emergency in Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures to curb a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The market took the move in its stride as the plan has been reported over the past few days but some railway operators suffered, with East Japan Railway falling 0.8%.

SoftBank Group dropped 1.6% after the news that the Trump administration is considering adding Alibaba Group Holding Ltd to its trade blacklist of Chinese companies.

Softbank Group is the largest shareholder of the Chinese e-commerce giant. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -5.32% 227.61 Delayed Quote.-2.20%
DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS, INC. 5.23% 1609.5 End-of-day quote.3.70%
EAST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY 0.32% 6542 End-of-day quote.-4.98%
HITACHI ZOSEN CORPORATION 2.45% 585 End-of-day quote.2.63%
HITACHI, LTD. -0.02% 4084 End-of-day quote.0.47%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 2.93% 463.9 End-of-day quote.1.71%
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 3.09% 1353 End-of-day quote.3.48%
NIKKEI 225 1.60% 27490.13 Real-time Quote.-1.04%
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION 2.24% 1349 End-of-day quote.1.58%
RENOVA, INC. -2.57% 3980 End-of-day quote.0.51%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 1.25% 8120 End-of-day quote.0.77%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 4.04% 3295 End-of-day quote.3.36%
All news about NIKKEI 225
03:11aForeigners turn net buyers of Japanese stocks in the week ended Dec. 30
RE
03:07aNikkei hits 30-year high as financials gain on Democrat control of Senate
RE
02:55aJapanese Shares Close Higher on Hopes of Fresh Economic Stimulus in US
MT
02:43aChina stocks extend gains, blue-chip index ends at 13-year high
RE
02:38aNIKKEI 225 : Japanese Shares Clock Gains on Hopes of Fresh US Economic Stimulus
MT
01:45aNikkei hits 30-year high as financials gain on Democrat control of Senate
RE
01:23aDemocrat Senate win drives stocks higher, bonds lower
RE
01/06Growth in India's Services Sector Eases to 52.3 in December 2020
MT
01/06Nikkei hits 30-year high, financials boost Topix after Georgia runoffs
RE
01/06Stocks ride higher on Democrat Senate win, dollar founders
RE
More news
News of the index components NIKKEI 225
03:00aMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : MHI Thermal Systems Receives 2020 "Agency for Natu..
AQ
02:54aKONICA MINOLTA : Notice on Covid-19 new cases in Japan
PU
02:54aKONICA MINOLTA : Registers Two Additional Patent Portfolios in WIPO GREEN
PU
02:06aToyota's sales in China rise 11% in 2020 even as pandemic hits market
RE
02:06aTOKIO MARINE : Announcement regarding progress of the share repurchasesPDF
PU
01:14aKirin undecided on Myanmar beer business after inconclusive third-party probe
RE
01:11aBRIDGESTONE : to sell Firestone Building Products to LafargeHolcim for $3.4 bln
RE
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
NIKON CORPORATION 709 End-of-day quote.6.62%
INPEX CORPORATION 585 End-of-day quote.6.17%
JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION 1014 End-of-day quote.6.07%
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD. 2266 End-of-day quote.5.49%
MITSUI E&S HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 375 End-of-day quote.5.34%
ADVANTEST CORPORATION 7910 End-of-day quote.-2.35%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 86960 End-of-day quote.-2.48%
KIRIN HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED 2300 End-of-day quote.-2.56%
CYBERAGENT, INC. 7140 End-of-day quote.-3.12%
NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION 6010 End-of-day quote.-3.22%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ