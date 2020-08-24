Nikkei inches higher; worries over PM Abe's health weigh

TOKYO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Japanese shares ended higher on
Monday, taking cues from gains in e-mini futures and Asian
peers, but rising speculations around Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's health weighed on sentiment.
The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 0.28% to
close at 22,985.51, while the broader Topix gained 0.19%
to 1,607.13.
Creating tailwinds to the market, e-mini futures for the S&P
500 rose 0.41%, while Hong Kong stocks rose
1.48%.
Trade volume was subdued as many market participants were
absent due to the summer lull.
The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's
main board was 0.78 billion.
Investors were wary after Japanese Prime Minister Abe
entered a Tokyo hospital to receive a follow-up medical
examination from last week.
Last week's medical check-up stoked concerns about Abe's
ability to continue as leader due to health issues and fatigue
from handling the COVID-19 crisis.
"I'd like to take care of my health and do my best at my
job," Abe told reporters after his hospital visit.
Abe, already Japan's longest-serving prime minister,
surpassed a half-century-old record set by his great-uncle
Eisaku Sato for the longest consecutive tenure as premier on
Monday, adding to speculation he may resign after reaching the
milestone.
Even if Abe were to resign, the impact on Japan's market
would be limited, some analysts say.
"Basically, economic and financial policies won't change, no
matter who succeeds (Abe)," said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior
strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.
"There may be a confusion temporarily, but the impact would
probably be limited."
Investors also await U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome
Powell's address at the Kansas City Fed Jackson Hole symposium
on Thursday.
The stocks that gained the most among the top 30 core Topix
names were Nintendo Co Ltd up 4.79 %, followed by
Mitsui & Co Ltd.
(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Rashmi Aich)