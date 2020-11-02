Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Nikkei rebounds from 2-month low on upbeat domestic earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 01:37am EST

TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average jumped on Monday, weathering the impact from downbeat U.S. stocks late last week, as signs of a recovery in domestic corporate earnings and a relatively contained domestic COVID-19 situation lifted sentiment.

The Nikkei rose 1.39% to end at 23,295.48, erasing all of its Friday losses that took it to a two-month closing low. The broader Topix gained even more, rising 1.81% to 1,607.95 from Friday's near-three-month trough.

"Looking at Japanese earnings, you can see cyclicals are recovering. Some companies are raising their annual guidance more than expected," said Fumio Matsumoto, chief strategist at Okasan Securities.

Keyence, the fourth-largest company on the Tokyo bourse by market capitalisation, rose 2.0% after the developer of sensors and other electronic goods announced upbeat quarterly earnings.

Makita Corp jumped 8.3% following its brisk earnings, while M3, which has more than doubled so far this year, added 2.2%.

But Murata Manufacturing dipped 1.5%, failing to maintain earlier gains on profit-taking. The company had revised up its annual estimates more than expected, citing stronger recovery in smart phone and automobile-related demand.

Cheaper, value shares attracted investors' bargain-hunting the most, with limited virus cases in Japan giving some advantage. Daily new infections remain less than one thousand compared with over ten thousands in most other G7 countries.

Japan Tobacco rose 6.0% after its earnings.

Land transport firm index was the top performer, with a gain of 3.6%, with Central Japan Railway up 5.7%.

Toyota rose 2.2% and KDDI gained 4.6% after they said the automaker would invest 52.2 billion yen ($500 million) in the mobile carrier to deepen their partnership in the age of the "connected car".

The Mothers start-up index fell 1.4% to a 1-1/2-month low, as investors took profits from their rally this year.

Similarly some of stay-home winner shares came under pressure, with Z Holdings falling 10.6% after its earnings. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; editing by Uttaresh.V and Rashmi Aich)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY -3.19% 12585 End-of-day quote.-42.80%
JAPAN TOBACCO INC. -0.51% 1970 End-of-day quote.-19.01%
KEYENCE CORPORATION -2.88% 47250 End-of-day quote.22.76%
M3, INC. -0.89% 7027 End-of-day quote.112.62%
MAKITA CORPORATION -5.64% 4600 End-of-day quote.20.73%
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. -2.91% 7267 End-of-day quote.7.72%
NIKKEI 225 1.39% 23295.48 Real-time Quote.-2.87%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -2.61% 6720 End-of-day quote.6.16%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -1.31% 6803 End-of-day quote.-11.81%
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION -2.15% 725.1 End-of-day quote.57.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NIKKEI 225
01:48aS&P Futures Steady as Election Looms; Oil Falls Further
DJ
01:37aNikkei rebounds from 2-month low on upbeat domestic earnings
RE
01:13aAsian shares buoyed by upbeat China factory activity, oil drops
RE
01:04aAsian shares buoyed by upbeat China factory activity, oil drops
RE
12:20aIndia's October factory growth at decade high as demand bounces back
RE
12:09aIndia's Oct factory growth at decade high as demand bounces back
RE
11/01China's blue-chip stocks firm on strong factory data; Hong Kong up
RE
11/01Japan's Nidec plans $2 billion EV motor factory in Europe - Nikkei
RE
11/01Nikkei rebounds from 2-month low as earnings recover
RE
11/01Japan's nikkei average futures up 0.7% in early trade
RE
More news
News of the index components NIKKEI 225
01:45aRenault takes on 'range anxiety' in electric sales push. But it's a long road
RE
01:05aOlympus announces acquisition of FH ORTHO, an international orthopedics compa..
NE
01:02aOLYMPUS : announces acquisition of FH ORTHO, an international orthopedics compan..
AQ
12:17aTOYOTA MOTOR : SPARX Group, Toyota, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, MUFG Ba..
AQ
12:16aTOYOTA TSUSHO : Acquires License for Vehicle Assembly Business in Ghana- A first..
PU
12:16aKAWASAKI ESTABLISHES NEW CORPORATE V : Trustworthy Solutions for the Future&rdqu..
PU
11/01TOYOTA MOTOR : SPARX Group, Toyota Motor Corporation, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Co..
PU
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
ADVANTEST CORPORATION 6030 End-of-day quote.9.24%
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION 1204 End-of-day quote.6.83%
PANASONIC CORPORATION 960.7 End-of-day quote.4.94%
FANUC CORPORATION 22050 End-of-day quote.3.21%
TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD. 2365.5 End-of-day quote.3.07%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 190 End-of-day quote.-5.94%
OMRON CORPORATION 7500 End-of-day quote.-6.25%
MITSUI & CO., LTD. 1630 End-of-day quote.-6.32%
OKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY CO., LTD. 965 End-of-day quote.-7.03%
KYOCERA CORPORATION 5731 End-of-day quote.-9.95%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group