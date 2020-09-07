Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Nikkei slips, SoftBank Group tumbles after Nasdaq rout

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 02:27am EDT

TOKYO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Monday following a drop on Wall Street while SoftBank Group sank on reports that it had made massive bets on U.S. technology shares just as a rally in the sector cooled off.

The Nikkei dropped 0.50% to 23,089.95, while the broader Topix shed 0.42% to 1,609.74, with both the indexes falling further from their six-month highs touched on Thursday.

"Because the market had risen by factoring all the positive factors ranging from more stimulus and vaccine developments, it is hard from here to advance further," said Daisuke Uchiyama, senior strategist at Okasan Securities.

Concerns about high valuations sent Wall Street's tech-heavy Nasdaq sharply lower during the last two sessions, its biggest setback after almost six months of strong gains.

In Japan, SoftBank Group on Monday sank 7.2% to a two-month low, posting its biggest fall since late March.

The company made significant option purchases during the run-up in the U.S. stock market in recent weeks as a way of temporarily investing some proceeds from asset sales, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Mobile phone carriers KDDI, SoftBank Corp and NTT DoCoMo fell between 1.1% and 2.2% as Yoshihide Suga, who is expected to win a ruling party leadership election next week to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, has been calling for lower mobile tariffs.

Bank shares rose 0.2%, with Aomori Bank and Michinoku Bank adding 8.5% and 8.9%, respectively, after local media reported that the two banks based in northern Japan were discussing business integration.

Although the banks said a decision has not been made, the news fanned hopes for more mergers in Japan's crowded banking sector.

Industry robot maker Fanuc jumped 6.8% after business daily Nikkei reported the company plans to triple output of a type of factory robot due to increased automation demand following the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano Editing by Devika Syamnath & Aditya Soni)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FANUC CORPORATION -0.34% 19325 End-of-day quote.-4.94%
KDDI CORPORATION -0.82% 2975 End-of-day quote.-8.55%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.27% 11313.134498 Delayed Quote.26.09%
NIKKEI 225 -0.50% 23089.95 Real-time Quote.-1.91%
NTT DOCOMO, INC. -1.36% 2869 End-of-day quote.-5.56%
OKASAN SECURITIES GROUP INC. 1.22% 331 End-of-day quote.-15.78%
SOFTBANK CORP. -1.01% 1368 End-of-day quote.-6.27%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -3.21% 6334 End-of-day quote.33.18%
THE AOMORI BANK, LTD. 1.81% 2189 End-of-day quote.-25.21%
THE MICHINOKU BANK, LTD. 2.32% 1060 End-of-day quote.-29.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NIKKEI 225
02:40aAsian shares shaky, oil slumps on Saudi price cuts
RE
02:27aNikkei slips, SoftBank Group tumbles after Nasdaq rout
RE
01:33aNifty, Sensex fall as COVID-19 count adds to weak sentiment; eyes on Vodafone..
RE
01:31aIndian shares fall as COVID-19 count adds to weak sentiment; eyes on Vodafone..
RE
09/06Nikkei dips as SoftBank Group tumbles after Nasdaq rout
RE
09/06Japan's nikkei average futures almost flat in early trade
RE
09/05Japan's Suga signals ultra-easy monetary policy to continue
RE
09/05Japan's Suga says would like to see continuation of easing policies -Nikkei
RE
09/05Japan's Suga signals ultra-easy monetary policy to continue
RE
09/05Japan’s suga says would like to see continuation of easing policies -nikkei
RE
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
SHINSEI BANK, LIMITED 1319 End-of-day quote.6.20%
KOBE STEEL, LTD. 422 End-of-day quote.5.50%
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION 1084.5 End-of-day quote.4.83%
JFE HOLDINGS, INC. 837 End-of-day quote.4.76%
NIPPON LIGHT METAL HOLDINGS COMPANY, LTD. 187 End-of-day quote.3.31%
DENA CO., LTD. 1745 End-of-day quote.-3.27%
M3, INC. 6480 End-of-day quote.-3.57%
ALPS ALPINE CO., LTD. 1652 End-of-day quote.-4.01%
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD. 3559 End-of-day quote.-4.30%
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 4410 End-of-day quote.-4.34%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group