|Market Closed - 01:25:00 2024-02-26 am EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|39,234 PTS
|+0.35%
|+1.98%
|+17.24%
|11:48am
|Interest Rates, Central Bank Outlooks Churn Asian Stock Markets
|MT
|11:20am
|Nintendo to introduce Switch console successor as early as March 2025 - Nikkei
|RE
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Nintendo will roll out the successor of its Switch console as early as March 2025, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.
Market watchers had expected the launch this year but the company prioritised streamlining initial sales of the successor, Nikkei reported.
(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; editing by Jason Neely)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|39,234 PTS
|+0.35%
|+1.98%
|-
|8,549 JPY
|+1.54%
|+2.31%
|65 193 M $
|2,674 PTS
|+0.49%
|+1.29%
|-
Tokyo bourse to require Japanese and English disclosures for top firms
Highest Nikkei 225 increases
|+6.37%
|+4.44%
|+4.21%
|+3.86%
|+3.67%
The sharpest declines in Nikkei 225.
|-2.27%
|-2.48%
|-2.69%
|-3.47%
|-3.49%