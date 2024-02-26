Nintendo to introduce Switch console successor as early as March 2025 - Nikkei

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Nintendo will roll out the successor of its Switch console as early as March 2025, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.

Market watchers had expected the launch this year but the company prioritised streamlining initial sales of the successor, Nikkei reported. (Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; editing by Jason Neely)