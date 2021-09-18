Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Nikkei 225
  4. News
  5. Summary
    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

'Quad' countries to agree on secure microchip supply chains-media

09/18/2021 | 11:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden signs an executive order on the economy at the White House in Washington

TOKYO (Reuters) - Leaders of the United States, Japan, India and Australia will agree to take steps to build secure semiconductor supply chains when they meet in Washington next week, the Nikkei business daily said on Saturday, citing a draft of the joint statement.

U.S. President Joe Biden will host a first in-person summit of leaders of the "Quad" countries, which have sought to boost co-operation to push back against China's growing assertiveness.

The draft says that in order to create robust supply chains, the four countries will ascertain their semiconductor supply capacities and identify vulnerability, the Nikkei said, without unveiling how it had obtained the document.

The statement also says the use of advanced technologies should be based on the rule of respecting human rights, the newspaper said on its web site.

The draft does not name China, but the move is aimed at preventing China's way of utilising technologies for maintaining an authoritarian regime from spreading to the rest of the world, the Nikkei said.

The United States and China are at odds over issues across the board, including trade and technology, while Biden said in April his country and Japan, a U.S. ally, will invest together in areas such as 5G and semiconductor supply chains.

No officials were immediately available for comment at the Japanese foreign ministry.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka, editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
All news about NIKKEI 225
09/17Wall Street Futures in Holding Pattern Ahead of Fed Meeting Next Week
MT
09/17Asian Stock Markets Choppily Higher On Bargain-Hunting, Tech Gains, Softer Ye..
MT
09/17Nikkei 225 Gains 0.6% on Wall Street Cues, Tech Issues, Softer Yen
MT
09/17NIKKEI 225 : IHS Market Makes Biggest Cut in Global Light Vehicle Production For..
MT
09/17Japanese shares post 4th weekly gain on catch-up trade, chipmakers boost
RE
09/17SBI : Japan's SBI to fight Shinsei poison pill, reject bid delay -Nikkei
RE
09/17NIKKEI 225 : Japanese Shares Close Moderately Higher After Top COVID Adviser Say..
MT
09/17NIKKEI 225 : Japanese Economy Grows at Slower Pace as Private Consumption, Indus..
MT
09/17SHINSEI BANK : to use poison-pill defense against SBI's $1.1 bln bid
RE
09/17SOFTBANK : Vision Fund's sold Coupang shares for $1.69 bln - Nikkei
RE
More news
News of the index components NIKKEI 225
09:07aDAIICHI SANKYO : ENHERTU® Reduced the Risk of Disease Progression or Death by 72..
BU
09/17TOYOTA MOTOR : Hydrogen-powered Engine Corolla Takes on the Challenge of Transpo..
PU
09/17RAKUTEN : Sports schedule for Sunday, Sept. 19
AQ
09/17TOPPAN : to Present Latest Security Solutions at Luxe Pack Monaco | TOPPAN
PU
09/17TOPPAN : Develops New Barrier Coated Paper for Packaging | TOPPAN
PU
09/17TREND MICRO INCORPORATED : This Week in Security News - September 17, 2021
PU
09/17TDK : to showcase market-leading sensor technologies at Sensors Converge 2021
AQ
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
M3, INC. 8897 End-of-day quote.4.91%
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD. 7620 End-of-day quote.4.24%
T&D HOLDINGS, INC. 1585 End-of-day quote.3.46%
MITSUI O.S.K. LINES, LTD. 9500 End-of-day quote.3.15%
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA 10350 End-of-day quote.2.88%
MITSUI FUDOSAN CO., LTD. 2494.5 End-of-day quote.-2.63%
TOTO LTD. 5940 End-of-day quote.-3.73%
KOBE STEEL, LTD. 710 End-of-day quote.-3.79%
TOHO ZINC CO., LTD. 2908 End-of-day quote.-4.50%
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION 2153 End-of-day quote.-5.96%
Heatmap :