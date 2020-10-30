Log in
>
Indexes
>
Nikkei 225
N225
JP9010C00002
NIKKEI 225
(N225)
Add to my list
Real-time -
10/30 02:25:00 am
22977.13
PTS
-1.52%
05:10a
Sony could pay more than $950m to crunchyroll's parent at&t -nikkei
RE
05:07a
Sony nears acquisition of us animation streaming service crunchyroll -nikkei
RE
04:42a
Hong Kong stocks fall, but post monthly gain on tech strength
RE
MarketScreener Strategies
05:10a
Sony could pay more than $950m to crunchyroll's parent at&t -nikkei
RE
05:07a
Sony nears acquisition of us animation streaming service crunchyroll -nikkei
RE
04:42a
Hong Kong stocks fall, but post monthly gain on tech strength
RE
02:35a
Japan stocks fall, post biggest weekly loss in 3 months on virus worries
RE
01:30a
Shares falter again, but Asia poised to end October with near 4% gain
RE
10/29
Japanese shares slump on virus worries, mixed earnings
RE
10/29
Asian shares falter again, poised for first weekly loss since late-Sept
RE
10/29
Japan's nikkei average futures down 0.3% in early trade
RE
10/29
Stocks rally to pare weekly loss; oil falls further
RE
10/29
Sony, OmniVision receive U.S. licences to export sensors to Huawei - Nikkei
RE
05:05a
NOMURA
: 2Q Q&A summary
PU
04:43a
TOYOTA MOTOR
: Agreement on New Business and Capital Alliance between Toyota Mot..
AQ
04:28a
TOYOTA MOTOR
: KDDI agree to boost business, capital alliance
AQ
04:19a
In Japan's Nagasaki, some glimmers of economic revival
RE
04:18a
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES
: MHI to Issue First Green Bond
AQ
04:13a
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES
: Japan picks Mitsubishi Heavy to develop own stealt..
AQ
04:13a
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES
: Japan picks Mitsubishi Heavy to develop own stealt..
AQ
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO., LTD.
2101
7.58%
SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA CO., LTD.
1268
6.91%
SONY CORPORATION
8800
6.69%
HITACHI, LTD.
3699
4.29%
KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION
4180
3.21%
CYBERAGENT, INC.
6440
-3.45%
TOHO ZINC CO., LTD.
2073
-4.21%
HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.
2703
-4.92%
NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC.
1611
-5.01%
TOKUYAMA CORPORATION
2401
-7.33%
Heatmap :
% Price Change by Sector
% Price Change by Stock
1 day
5 days
1st jan.
