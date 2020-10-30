Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

SONY NEARS ACQUISITION OF US ANIMATION STREAMING SERVICE CRUNCHYROLL -NIKKEI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 05:07am EDT

SONY NEARS ACQUISITION OF US ANIMATION STREAMING SERVICE CRUNCHYROLL -NIKKEI


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKKEI 225 -1.52% 22977.13 Real-time Quote.-0.72%
SONY CORPORATION 6.69% 8800 End-of-day quote.18.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NIKKEI 225
05:10aSony could pay more than $950m to crunchyroll's parent at&t -nikkei
RE
05:07aSony nears acquisition of us animation streaming service crunchyroll -nikkei
RE
04:42aHong Kong stocks fall, but post monthly gain on tech strength
RE
02:35aJapan stocks fall, post biggest weekly loss in 3 months on virus worries
RE
01:30aShares falter again, but Asia poised to end October with near 4% gain
RE
10/29Japanese shares slump on virus worries, mixed earnings
RE
10/29Asian shares falter again, poised for first weekly loss since late-Sept
RE
10/29Japan's nikkei average futures down 0.3% in early trade
RE
10/29Stocks rally to pare weekly loss; oil falls further
RE
10/29Sony, OmniVision receive U.S. licences to export sensors to Huawei - Nikkei
RE
More news
News of the index components NIKKEI 225
05:05aNOMURA : 2Q Q&A summary
PU
04:43aTOYOTA MOTOR : Agreement on New Business and Capital Alliance between Toyota Mot..
AQ
04:28aTOYOTA MOTOR : KDDI agree to boost business, capital alliance
AQ
04:19aIn Japan's Nagasaki, some glimmers of economic revival
RE
04:18aMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : MHI to Issue First Green Bond
AQ
04:13aMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Japan picks Mitsubishi Heavy to develop own stealt..
AQ
04:13aMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Japan picks Mitsubishi Heavy to develop own stealt..
AQ
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO., LTD. 2101 End-of-day quote.7.58%
SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA CO., LTD. 1268 End-of-day quote.6.91%
SONY CORPORATION 8800 End-of-day quote.6.69%
HITACHI, LTD. 3699 End-of-day quote.4.29%
KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION 4180 End-of-day quote.3.21%
CYBERAGENT, INC. 6440 End-of-day quote.-3.45%
TOHO ZINC CO., LTD. 2073 End-of-day quote.-4.21%
HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD. 2703 End-of-day quote.-4.92%
NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC. 1611 End-of-day quote.-5.01%
TOKUYAMA CORPORATION 2401 End-of-day quote.-7.33%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group