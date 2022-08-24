Log in
    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
2022-08-24
28313.47 PTS   -0.49%
SRI LANKA PRESIDENT URGES CHINA TO CHANGE TUNE ON DEBT AS IMF VI…

08/24/2022 | 04:26am EDT
SRI LANKA PRESIDENT URGES CHINA TO CHANGE TUNE ON DEBT AS IMF VISITS - NIKKEI


© Reuters 2022
03:06aJapan Index Adds Losses; Olympus Rises 3% on Expected $2.2 Billion Sale of Microscope B..
MT
02:38aJapanese Stocks Add Losses on Growing Concerns of Massive Rate Push in US
MT
02:19aJapan's Nikkei seen edging higher in 2022 before testing 30,000 mark next year
RE
02:15aStocks slip, dollar firm ahead of Jackson Hole conference
RE
08/23Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, IHI Shares Surge on Hopes Japan Builds New Nuclear Reactor..
DJ
08/23Japan PM to call for development and construction of new-generation nuclear power plant..
RE
08/23Japan's nikkei average futures up 0.32% in early trade…
RE
03:58aEisai Inc. Collaborates with C2N to Build Awareness and Real-World Evidence for Blood-b..
AQ
03:48aDAI ICHI LIFE : Impact Investment in JEPLAN, INC.- Contributing to a Sustainable Society t..
PU
03:26aTruckmaker Hino expelled from Toyota-led commercial vehicle partnership
RE
03:08aTOYOTA MOTOR : CJPT expels Hino in light of certification testing misconduct
PU
02:48aNikkei tracks Wall Street lower to end at two-week trough
RE
02:48aDIC : Notice Regarding Sustainability-Linked Loan Agreement
PU
02:38aAUG. 24, 2022TSE APPLICATION FOR LIS : Frontier Holdings Co.,Ltd.
PU
Chart NIKKEI 225
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings NIKKEI 225
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC. 552 Delayed Quote.9.96%
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. 5209 Delayed Quote.6.85%
TOHO ZINC CO., LTD. 2529 Delayed Quote.6.08%
HINO MOTORS, LTD 622 Delayed Quote.5.60%
THE JAPAN STEEL WORKS, LTD. 3015 Delayed Quote.5.53%
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED 5385 Delayed Quote.-2.16%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD 44330 Delayed Quote.-2.18%
MARUI GROUP CO., LTD. 2441 Delayed Quote.-2.28%
NINTENDO CO., LTD. 57850 Delayed Quote.-2.61%
KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION 7250 Delayed Quote.-2.82%
Heatmap :