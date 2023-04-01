Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Nikkei 225
  4. News
  5. Summary
    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
End-of-day quote  -  2023-03-31
28041.48 PTS   +0.93%
02:01pU.s. calls for joint g-7 action against china's economic bullyin…
RE
03/31Wall Street Set to Open Modestly Higher as Inflation Gauge Meets Expectations
MT
03/31NIKKEI 225 Index Rises 7.46% This Quarter to 28041.48 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. CALLS FOR JOINT G-7 ACTION AGAINST CHINA'S ECONOMIC BULLYIN…

04/01/2023 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

U.S. CALLS FOR JOINT G-7 ACTION AGAINST CHINA'S ECONOMIC BULLYING - NIKKEI


© Reuters 2023
All news about NIKKEI 225
02:01pU.s. calls for joint g-7 action against china's economic bullyin…
RE
03/31Wall Street Set to Open Modestly Higher as Inflation Gauge Meets Expectations
MT
03/31NIKKEI 225 Index Rises 7.46% This Quarter to 28041.48 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/31Strong Industrial Reports Help Lift Asian Stock Markets
MT
03/31North American Morning Briefing: Traders Await Key Infla..
DJ
03/31SocGen's Overnight Economic News Summary
MT
03/31Japan February Retail Sales Up 6.6% on Year, 1.4% on Month
MT
03/31UK avoids recession; NCC slumps on profit warning
AN
03/31Squares up tentatively; Tenaris takes top spot
AN
03/31US Futures Flat, European Stocks Up as Inflation Data in Focus
DJ
More news
News of the index components NIKKEI 225
09:58aUpdate1 : Visiting Hayashi to push China to free detained Japan national
AQ
03/31Sports schedule for Sunday, April 2
AQ
03/31Power supply forecast to remain tight for Tokyo this summer
AQ
03/31Goldman, Morgan Stanley win dismissal of investors' Archegos lawsuits
RE
03/31Toyota Motor Completes Transfer of St. Petersburg Plant to Russia's NAMI
MT
03/31Hitachi, Ltd. - Notice Regarding Amendment to the Restricted Stock Compensation Plan an..
AQ
03/31Notice of Change in Capital Structure of Hitachi Astemo including Capital Participation..
AQ
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
MITSUI & CO., LTD. 4116 Delayed Quote.7.61%
KOBE STEEL, LTD. 1053 Delayed Quote.4.15%
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION 3120 Delayed Quote.3.93%
JFE HOLDINGS, INC. 1679 Delayed Quote.3.83%
ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD. 1482 Delayed Quote.3.56%
JAPAN TOBACCO, INC. 2798 Delayed Quote.-1.43%
SHARP CORPORATION 933 Delayed Quote.-1.69%
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA 3089 Delayed Quote.-4.07%
MITSUI O.S.K. LINES LTD 3310 Delayed Quote.-4.34%
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD. 3025 Delayed Quote.-7.91%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer