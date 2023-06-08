Stocks in the Nordic region gained Thursday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index rising 0.1%.

Reginn hf. was the biggest leader during the session, adding 7.0%, and Oersted A/S increased 5.1%. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S Series A rounded out the top three leaders on Thursday, with shares rising 4.8%.

SkiStar AB Series B posted the largest decline, tumbling 11.0%, followed by Systemair AB shares, which fell 7.4%. Shares of Schibsted ASA fell 5.9%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index gained 0.5%, while the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, declined 0.2%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index fell 0.1%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI held steady at 1,227.77. Shares in Iceland increased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index rising 1.4%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes were mixed, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index steady and the FTSE 100 Index declining 0.3% from the previous close.

Stock indexes in Asia were mixed, with Japan's NIKKEI 225 Index down 0.9% and China's Shanghai Composite Index up 0.5%.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were down 3.1%, while gold futures were up 1.3%. Bitcoin rose 0.9% to $26,611.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index declined 0.7% to 97.13.

Against the euro, the Norwegian krone was up 0.6%, the Icelandic krona was up 0.5%, the Swedish krona was up 0.1%, the Danish krone was flat, and the U.S. dollar was down 0.8%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Norwegian krone was up 1.4%, the Icelandic krona was up 1.3%, the Swedish krona was up 0.9%, the Danish krone was up 0.8%, and the euro was up 0.8%.

