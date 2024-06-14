This article was automatically generated by Dow Jones using technology from Automated Insights.

Stocks in the Nordic region fell Friday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index declining 0.5%.

Embracer Group AB Series B posted the largest decline among large stocks during the session, falling 5.8%, followed by NEL ASA shares, which declined 5.6%. Shares of Avance Gas Holding Ltd. fell 5.5%.

Filo Corp. was the biggest leader, adding 4.4%, and Electrolux AB Series A rose 3.6%. Festi hf. rounded out the top three leaders on Friday, with shares rising 3.0%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index increased 0.3%, while the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, fell 1.4%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index declined 1.0%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI dropped 0.6%. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index falling 0.7%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes fell, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index falling 1.0% and the FTSE 100 Index declining 0.2% from the previous close.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were down 0.2%, while gold futures were up 1.0%. Bitcoin was down 0.4% to $66,322.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index increased 0.3% to 100.10.

Against the euro, the U.S. dollar was up 0.4%, the Norwegian krone was flat, the Danish krone was flat, the Swedish krona was down 0.2%, and the Icelandic krona was down 0.2%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Norwegian krone was down 0.3%, the euro was down 0.4%, the Danish krone was down 0.4%, the Icelandic krona was down 0.5%, and the Swedish krona was down 0.5%.

