Stocks in the Nordic region declined Tuesday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index declining 1.0%.

Saab AB Series B posted the largest decline among large stocks during the session, falling 4.3%, followed by BoneSupport Holding AB shares, which declined 4.3%. Shares of Munters Group AB dropped 4.2%.

Neste Oyj was the biggest leader, gaining 3.6%, and Alleima AB gained 3.3%. Modern Times Group MTG AB Cl B rounded out the top three leaders on Tuesday, with shares adding 3.2%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index declined 1.0%, and the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, dropped 0.7%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index fell 1.2%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI held steady at 1,427.64. Shares in Iceland increased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index gaining 0.2%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes fell, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index dropping 0.4% and the FTSE 100 Index falling 0.6% from the previous close.

In commodities news, gold futures were down 0.2%. Bitcoin fell 2.2% to $61,855.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index held steady at 100.60.

Against the euro, the U.S. dollar was up 0.1%, the Swedish krona was flat, the Danish krone was flat, the Icelandic krona was flat, and the Norwegian krone was down 0.3%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Swedish krona was down 0.1%, the Icelandic krona was down 0.1%, the Danish krone was down 0.1%, the euro was down 0.1%, and the Norwegian krone was down 0.4%.

