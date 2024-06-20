Stocks in the Nordic region rose Thursday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index rising 0.9%.

Sinch AB was the biggest leader among large stocks during the session, adding 7.7%, and Hemnet Group AB gained 6.2%. Electrolux Professional AB Series B rounded out the top three leaders on Thursday, with shares adding 4.7%.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA posted the largest decline, dropping 9.5%, followed by VBG Group AB Series B shares, which fell 5.7%. Shares of Filo Corp. declined 4.3%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index increased 1.0%, and the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, gained 1.0%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index increased 0.8%, and Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI rose 0.4%. Shares in Iceland increased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index rising 0.2%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes rose, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index increasing 0.9% and the FTSE 100 Index rising 0.8% from the previous close.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were up 0.4%, and gold futures were up 1.0%. Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $64,690.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index increased 0.3% to 100.21.

Against the euro, the Norwegian krone was up 0.6%, the U.S. dollar was up 0.4%, the Icelandic krona was up 0.2%, the Swedish krona was flat, and the Danish krone was flat.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Norwegian krone was up 0.3%, the Icelandic krona was down 0.1%, the Swedish krona was down 0.3%, the Danish krone was down 0.4%, and the euro was down 0.4%.

