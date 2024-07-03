Nordic stocks dropped Wednesday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index declining 0.1%.

Sinch AB posted the largest decline among large stocks during the session, dropping 9.4%, followed by BioArctic AB Series B shares, which fell 4.0%. Shares of Vatryggingafelag Islands hf. fell 3.0%.

DOF Group ASA was the biggest leader, adding 5.8%, and Nibe Industrier AB Series B increased 4.4%. Lundin Mining Corp. rounded out the top three leaders on Wednesday, with shares increasing 4.2%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index dropped 1.5%, while the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, increased 0.4%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index gained 0.4%, and Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI held steady at 1,428.23. Shares in Iceland increased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index adding 0.1%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes rose, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index adding 0.7% and the FTSE 100 Index increasing 0.6% from the previous close.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were up 0.2%, and gold futures were up 1.7%. Bitcoin fell 2.8% to $60,058.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index declined 0.3% to 100.14.

Against the euro, the Norwegian krone was up 0.7%, the Swedish krona was up 0.4%, the Danish krone was flat, the Icelandic krona was flat, and the U.S. dollar was down 0.5%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Norwegian krone was up 1.2%, the Swedish krona was up 0.9%, the euro was up 0.5%, the Icelandic krona was up 0.5%, and the Danish krone was up 0.5%.

