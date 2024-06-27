Stocks in the Nordic region fell Thursday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index declining 0.8%.

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB Series B posted the largest decline among large stocks during the session, plunging 13.0%, followed by Carlsberg A/S Series A shares, which fell 5.8%. Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S declined 5.4%.

Odfjell S.E. Series A was the biggest leader, increasing 7.2%, and Odfjell S.E. Series B rose 6.0%. Paradox Interactive AB rounded out the top three leaders on Thursday, with shares increasing 4.8%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index fell 0.7%, while the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, increased 0.5%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index dropped 0.6%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI gained 0.5%. Shares in Iceland increased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index gaining 0.1%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes fell, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index dropping 0.4% and the FTSE 100 Index declining 0.6% from the previous close.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were up 0.6%, and gold futures were up 1.1%. Bitcoin climbed 1.1% to $61,608.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index dropped 0.1% to 100.52.

Against the euro, the Icelandic krona was flat, the U.S. dollar was down 0.3%, the Danish krone was flat, the Norwegian krone was down 0.1%, and the Swedish krona was down 0.7%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Danish krone was up 0.3%, the Icelandic krona was up 0.3%, the euro was up 0.3%, the Norwegian krone was up 0.2%, and the Swedish krona was down 0.4%.

