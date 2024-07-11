This article was automatically generated by Dow Jones using technology from Automated Insights.

Nordic stocks rose Thursday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index rising 0.5%.

Elopak ASA was the biggest leader among large stocks during the session, adding 6.3%, and Husqvarna AB Series B gained 6.2%. DnB Bank ASA rounded out the top three leaders on Thursday, with shares adding 5.9%.

Stolt-Nielsen Ltd. posted the largest decline, dropping 8.7%, followed by BoneSupport Holding AB shares, which fell 6.2%. Shares of Avance Gas Holding Ltd. fell 5.2%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index dropped 0.4%, while the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, increased 0.5%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index increased 1.0%, and Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI rose 0.7%. Shares in Iceland were flat, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index holding steady at 1,990.26.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes rose, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index increasing 0.6% and the FTSE 100 Index increasing 0.4% from the previous close.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were up 0.5%, and gold futures were up 1.9%. Bitcoin slipped 0.1% to $57,359.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index declined 0.6% to 99.35.

Against the euro, the Swedish krona was up 0.2%, the Danish krone was flat, the Icelandic krona was down 0.1%, the U.S. dollar was down 0.4%, and the Norwegian krone was down 0.4%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Swedish krona was up 0.5%, the euro was up 0.4%, the Danish krone was up 0.3%, the Icelandic krona was up 0.2%, and the Norwegian krone was flat.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-11-24 1222ET