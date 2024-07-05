Stocks in the Nordic region fell Friday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index declining 0.3%.

Clas Ohlson AB Series B posted the largest decline among large stocks during the session, dropping 9.2%, followed by A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S Series B shares, which dropped 5.2%. Shares of A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S Series A declined 4.7%.

Biotage AB was the biggest leader, gaining 5.8%, and AddLife AB increased 4.7%. Hexatronic Group AB rounded out the top three leaders on Friday, with shares gaining 4.4%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index gained 0.2%, while the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, declined 0.8%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index declined 0.6%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI fell 0.5%. Shares in Iceland increased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index rising 0.4%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes fell, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index dropping 0.2% and the FTSE 100 Index declining 0.5% from the previous close.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were up 0.2%, and gold futures were up 1.0%. Bitcoin was down 3.0% to $56,532.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index fell 0.2% to 99.87.

Against the euro, the Norwegian krone was flat, the Swedish krona was flat, the Icelandic krona was flat, the Danish krone was flat, and the U.S. dollar was down 0.1%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Swedish krona was up 0.2%, the Norwegian krone was up 0.2%, the euro was up 0.1%, the Icelandic krona was up 0.1%, and the Danish krone was up 0.1%.

