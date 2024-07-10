This article was automatically generated by Dow Jones using technology from Automated Insights.

Nordic stocks increased Wednesday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index rising 0.9%.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA was the biggest leader among large stocks during the session, surging 11.1%, and Corem Property Group AB Series A gained 9.7%. Carlsberg A/S Series A rounded out the top three leaders on Wednesday, with shares increasing 8.7%.

Embla Medical hf. posted the largest decline, declining 5.7%, followed by Autostore Holdings Ltd. shares, which fell 4.0%. Shares of Kinnevik AB Series A declined 3.3%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index gained 1.1%, and the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, rose 0.7%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index rose 0.6%, and Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI increased 0.3%. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index declining 0.4%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes rose, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index rising 0.9% and the FTSE 100 Index adding 0.7% from the previous close.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were up 1.1%, and gold futures were up 0.8%. Bitcoin was unchanged at $57,874.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index was flat at 100.00.

Against the euro, the Swedish krona was flat, the Danish krone was flat, the Icelandic krona was flat, the U.S. dollar was down 0.1%, and the Norwegian krone was down 1.1%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Swedish krona was up 0.2%, the euro was up 0.1%, the Icelandic krona was up 0.1%, the Danish krone was up 0.1%, and the Norwegian krone was down 1.1%.

