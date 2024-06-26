Nordic stocks fell Wednesday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index declining 0.7%.

Alvotech posted the largest decline among large stocks during the session, dropping 7.0%, followed by Leroy Seafood Group ASA shares, which declined 4.9%. Shares of ALK-Abello A/S Series B dropped 4.9%.

Bavarian Nordic A/S was the biggest leader, surging 17.1%, and Avance Gas Holding Ltd. gained 5.2%. Sinch AB rounded out the top three leaders on Wednesday, with shares gaining 4.9%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index declined 1.4%, and the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, dropped 1.1%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index gained 0.4%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI fell 0.1%. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index dropping 2.1%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes fell, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index falling 0.6% and the FTSE 100 Index declining 0.3% from the previous close.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were unchanged, and gold futures were down 0.9%. Bitcoin was down 1.0% to $61,399.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index increased 0.3% to 100.59.

Against the euro, the U.S. dollar was up 0.3%, the Icelandic krona was up 0.2%, the Danish krone was flat, the Swedish krona was down 0.3%, and the Norwegian krone was down 0.4%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Icelandic krona was down 0.1%, the euro was down 0.3%, the Danish krone was down 0.3%, the Swedish krona was down 0.6%, and the Norwegian krone was down 0.6%.

