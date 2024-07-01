Stocks in the Nordic region gained Monday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index rising 0.3%.

DSV A/S was the biggest leader among large stocks during the session, gaining 7.2%, and Autostore Holdings Ltd. rose 6.7%. International Petroleum Corp. rounded out the top three leaders on Monday, with shares increasing 6.4%.

Frontline PLC posted the largest decline, dropping 6.1%, followed by Pandora A/S shares, which fell 4.0%. Shares of Odfjell S.E. Series A dropped 3.8%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index increased 0.3%, and the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, gained 1.4%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index gained 0.6%, and Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI rose 0.4%. Shares in Iceland increased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index adding 0.5%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes were mixed, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index adding 0.3% and the FTSE 100 Index steady from the previous close.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were up 1.5%, while gold futures were down 0.1%. Bitcoin climbed 1.6% to $62,930.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index rose 0.2% to 100.65.

Against the euro, the Danish krone was flat, the Norwegian krone was flat, the U.S. dollar was down 0.1%, the Icelandic krona was down 0.3%, and the Swedish krona was down 0.4%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Danish krone was up 0.1%, the euro was up 0.1%, the Norwegian krone was down 0.1%, the Icelandic krona was down 0.2%, and the Swedish krona was down 0.3%.

