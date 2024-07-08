Stocks in the Nordic region gained Monday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index rising 0.2%.

Gubra A/S was the biggest leader among large stocks during the session, gaining 6.8%, and Yubico AB increased 6.7%. BoneSupport Holding AB rounded out the top three leaders on Monday, with shares gaining 6.0%.

Tele2 AB Series A posted the largest decline, falling 6.8%, followed by BlueNord ASA shares, which fell 6.4%. Shares of Hoegh Autoliners ASA declined 5.9%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index increased 0.6%, while the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, declined 0.4%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index gained 0.3%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI fell 0.7%. Shares in Iceland decreased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index falling 0.5%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes were mixed, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index flat and the FTSE 100 Index dropping 0.1% from the previous close.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were down 0.9%, and gold futures were down 1.5%. Bitcoin slipped 2.1% to $55,945.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index held steady at 99.87.

Against the euro, the Icelandic krona was up 0.3%, the U.S. dollar was up 0.1%, the Danish krone was flat, the Norwegian krone was down 0.4%, and the Swedish krona was down 0.7%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Icelandic krona was up 0.2%, the euro was down 0.1%, the Danish krone was down 0.1%, the Swedish krona was down 0.5%, and the Norwegian krone was down 0.5%.

