Stocks in the Nordic region rose Thursday, with the OMX Nordic 40 Index rising 0.2%.

Zealand Pharma A/S was the biggest leader among large stocks during the session, increasing 5.4%, and Mycronic AB rose 4.5%. Vatryggingafelag Islands hf. rounded out the top three leaders on Thursday, with shares gaining 4.4%.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA posted the largest decline, plunging 16.4%, followed by Volvo Car AB Series B shares, which declined 6.2%. Shares of engcon AB Cl B declined 5.6%.

In Denmark, the OMX Copenhagen 20 Index rose 0.4%, and the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, which tracks Finland's most-traded stocks, rose 0.5%.

Stocks on Sweden's OMX Stockholm 30 Index gained 0.3%, while Norway's Oslo Exchange Benchmark Index_GI declined 0.2%. Shares in Iceland increased, with the OMX Iceland All-Share PI Equity Index rising 0.4%.

Elsewhere in Europe, indexes rose, with the STOXX Europe 600 Index rising 0.6% and the FTSE 100 Index increasing 0.9% from the previous close.

In commodities news, Brent crude oil futures were up 0.2%, while gold futures were flat. Bitcoin was down 2.9% to $57,888.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index dropped 0.2% to 100.04.

Against the euro, the Danish krone was flat, the Icelandic krona was down 0.1%, the U.S. dollar was down 0.2%, the Swedish krona was down 0.3%, and the Norwegian krone was down 0.3%.

Against the U.S. dollar, the Danish krone was up 0.2%, the euro was up 0.2%, the Icelandic krona was up 0.1%, the Swedish krona was flat, and the Norwegian krone was down 0.1%.

07-04-24 1237ET