PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Notice of Q4 & 12M 2020 Financial Results

PJSC MMK ("MMK", or "the Group") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest steel producers, is pleased to invite the investment community to join MMK Q4 & 12M 2020 IFRS results webcast & conference call. Notice of Q4 & 12M 2020 IFRS results webcast & conference MMK management will hold a conference call on these financial statements on 2 February call 2021 at 4:30 pm Moscow time (1:30 pm London time, 8:30 am New York time). 25 january 2021 ? Date: 2 February 2021 Magnitogorsk, Russia ? Time: 16:30 Moscow time 13:30 London time 8:30 New York time Russia UK USA Local access +7 495 646 9190 +44 (0) 330 336 9411 +1 323-794-2588 Toll free 8 10 800 2867 5011 0800 279 7204 888-394-8218 ? Conference ID: Russian - 8965121 English - 1397890 ? Webcast: To register for the webcast please use the following link. The call recording will be available for seven days via the following numbers: Call recording ID: Russian - 8965121 English - 1397890 Russia UK USA Local access 8 10 800 2702 1012 +44 (0) 207 660 0134 +1 719-457-0820 ? A presentation of the financial results and the IFRS financial statements can be found at: http: //eng.mmk.ru/for_investor/ financial_statements/ About MMK MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products with a predominant share of high-value-added products. In 2019, MMK produced 12.5 mln tonnes of crude steel and Subscribe to our official MMK 11.3 mln tonnes of commercial steel products. channel in Telegram, to be the first to know about key MMK ??? is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margin. MMK Group had news. revenue in 2019 of USD 7,566 mln and EBITDA of USD 1,797 mln. MMK's debt load is the lowest for the industry. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.13? at the end of 2019. The Group's investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, Moody's, S&P. MMK's ordinary shares are traded on Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 15.7%. KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2021 Veronika Kryachko +7 915 380 6266 kryachko.vs@mmk.ru Financial calendar ESG DEPARTMENT 27 January Video conference for retail investors, Finam Yaroslava Vrubel 2 February Q4 and 12M 2020 IFRS financials +7 982 282 9682 vrubel.ys@mmk.ru 10 February Citi virtual Russia Credit Investor Day 25 February Video conference for retail investors, Smart-lab Dmitry Kuchumov +7 985 219 2874 kuchumov.do@mmk.ru Oleg Egorov +7 903 971 8837 egorov.oa@mmk.ru

