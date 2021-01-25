Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  RUSLAND-RTS       

RUSLAND-RTS
SummaryChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index components

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Notice of Q4 & 12M 2020 Financial Results

01/25/2021 | 08:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) 
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Notice of Q4 & 12M 2020 Financial Results 
25-Jan-2021 / 14:21 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                              PJSC MMK ("MMK", or "the Group") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest 
                              steel producers, is pleased to invite the investment community to join MMK Q4 & 12M 2020 
                              IFRS results webcast & conference call. 
Notice of Q4 & 12M 2020 IFRS 
results webcast & conference  MMK management will hold a conference call on these financial statements on 2 February 
call                          2021 at 4:30 pm Moscow time (1:30 pm London time, 8:30 am New York time). 
 
25 january 2021                 ? Date: 
                                  2 February 2021 
Magnitogorsk, Russia 
 
 
                                ? Time: 
                                  16:30 Moscow time 
                                  13:30 London time 
                                  8:30 New York time 
              Russia             UK                    USA 
Local access  +7 495 646 9190    +44 (0) 330 336 9411  +1 323-794-2588 
Toll free     8 10 800 2867 5011 0800 279 7204         888-394-8218 
                ? Conference ID: 
              Russian - 8965121 
              English - 1397890 
 
                ? Webcast: 
                  To register for the webcast please use the following link. 
              The call recording will be available for seven days via the following numbers: 
              Call recording ID: 
              Russian - 8965121 
              English - 1397890 
              Russia             UK                    USA 
Local access  8 10 800 2702 1012 +44 (0) 207 660 0134  +1 719-457-0820 
                                                                       ? A presentation of the financial 
                                                                         results and the IFRS financial 
                                                                         statements can be found at: http: 
                                                                         //eng.mmk.ru/for_investor/ 
                                                                         financial_statements/ 
 
About MMK 
MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. 
The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the 
entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of 
rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products with a predominant share of 
high-value-added products. In 2019, MMK produced 12.5 mln tonnes of crude steel and     Subscribe to our official MMK 
11.3 mln tonnes of commercial steel products.                                           channel in Telegram, to be the 
                                                                                        first to know about key MMK 
??? is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margin. MMK Group had        news. 
revenue in 2019 of USD 7,566 mln and EBITDA of USD 1,797 mln. MMK's debt load is the 
lowest for the industry. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.13? at the end of 2019. The 
Group's investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies 
Fitch, Moody's, S&P. 
MMK's ordinary shares are traded on Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts are 
traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 15.7%. 
 
 
                                   KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2021 
Veronika Kryachko 
+7 915 380 6266 kryachko.vs@mmk.ru Financial calendar 
 
ESG DEPARTMENT                     27 January    Video conference for retail investors, Finam 
Yaroslava Vrubel                   2 February    Q4 and 12M 2020 IFRS financials 
+7 982 282 9682 
vrubel.ys@mmk.ru                   10 February   Citi virtual Russia Credit Investor Day 
                                   25 February   Video conference for retail investors, Smart-lab Dmitry Kuchumov +7 985 219 2874 kuchumov.do@mmk.ru Oleg Egorov +7 903 971 8837 egorov.oa@mmk.ru ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          US5591892048 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:          MMK 
LEI Code:      253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 
Sequence No.:  92201 
EQS News ID:   1162978 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=-------------------------------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 25, 2021 08:22 ET (13:22 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -0.26% 9094 Delayed Quote.1.24%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.04% 75.4031 Delayed Quote.1.88%
All news about RUSLAND-RTS
08:23aPJSC MAGNITOGORSK IRON AND STEEL WOR : Notice of Q4 & 12M 2020 Financial Results
DJ
04:48aRussian rouble hits more than one-month low as geopolitical risks bite
RE
02:27aRussian rouble firms away from near one-month low, geopolitical risks remain
RE
01/11Rouble falls towards 75 vs dollar, MOEX hits all-time high
RE
01/05DGAP-AFR : VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Preliminary announcement of the publ..
DJ
2020PJSC MAGNITOGORSK IRON AND STEEL WOR : MMK announces the EGM results
DJ
2020Magnit announces the exclusion of its bonds from the 'First Level' section of..
DJ
2020Russian rouble slides past 74 vs dlr as sanctions concerns weigh
RE
2020Russian rouble climbs to one-week high, crossing 90 mark vs euro
RE
2020Severstal's MSCI ESG rating upgraded to 'B'
DJ
More news
News of the index components RUSLAND-RTS
01/21Severstal reports Q4 & FY2020 operational results -2-
DJ
01/18PAO SEVERSTAL : annual sales release
2020Severstal's MSCI ESG rating upgraded to 'B'
DJ
2020Russia's Severstal aims to double large pipe sales in 2021 as demand recovers
RE
2020Notification of transaction by PDMR's PCA
DJ
2020PAO SEVERSTAL :
DJ
2020PAO SEVERSTAL : quaterly sales release
More news
Chart RUSLAND-RTS
Duration : Period :
RUSLAND-RTS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Top / Flop RUSLAND-RTS
PAO SEVERSTAL 1320.6 End-of-day quote.-1.49%
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ