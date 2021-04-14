Log in
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works : MMK Group Trading Update for Q1 2021

04/14/2021
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) 
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Group Trading Update for Q1 2021 
14-Apr-2021 / 08:57 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MMK Group trading 
update for Q1 2021 
                     PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or the "Group") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of 
                     the world's largest steel producers, is pleased to announce its Trading Update for Q1 2021. 
14 april 2021 
Magnitogorsk, Russia 
                ? Pig iron output increased by 2.0% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) to 2,572 thousand tonnes, driven by 
                  the continuing high steel demand. 
 
 
                ? Steel output remained broadly flat q-o-q at 3,300 thousand tonnes, reflecting favourable market 
                  conditions. 
HIGHLIGHTS 
Q1 2021         ? MMK Group's sales of finished products totalled 2,904 thousand tonnes, down 4.6% q-o-q due to the 
                  build-up of metal products inventories ahead of the construction season. 
VS Q4 2020 
 
 
                ? The Group's sales of premium products fell by 14.1% to 1,154 thousand tonnes due to the restocking 
                  ahead of the construction season and a decrease in Steel Turkey segment's sales. 
 
                ? MMK Coal's coal concentrate production amounted to 815 thousand tonnes, down 2.6% q-o-q due to 
                  convention loading restrictions and preparation of faces for re-mounting. 
 
HIGHLIGHTS 
                ? Pig iron output increased by 9.2% q-o-q due to the absence of overhauls in blast furnace operations 
Q1 2021           during the quarter. 
VS Q1 2020 
                ? Steel output increased by 9.2% q-o-q, which was due to the absence of overhauls at converter 
                  facilities and completion of modernisation of Hot-Rolling Mill 2500. 
 
 
 
                ? MMK Group's sales of finished products increased by 5.8% year-on-year (y-o-y) driven by the high 
                  utilisation rate of Mill 2500 after the modernisation. 
 
                ? Premium products sales dropped by 11.8% y-o-y due to a change in thick plate order mix at Mill 5000 
                  and an increase in intragroup sales of cold-rolled products on the back of the reconstruction of 
                  reverse Cold-Rolling Mill 1700. 
 
                ? Production of coal concentrate remained flat year-on-year at 815 thousand tonnes. 
 
 
              Global steel products market: In Q1 2021, global prices continued to rise due to the undersupply in key 
              regions. By late March, prices for flat products hit their record highs in the USA and the EU since 2008, 
              and in Turkey since 2011. In March, the authorities of the Tangshan municipality, the largest steel 
              production centre in China, presented a plan to reduce production at most local steel plants by the end 
              of 2021. Fears of a decline in metal product supply have given a new impetus to price growth in both the 
              Chinese domestic market and in exports. 
              Russian steel products market: Prices for flat products continued to grow in Q1 2021 fuelled by high 
              global prices for metal products, fluctuations in the rouble exchange rate and higher raw materials 
              prices. There has been a correction in the rebar market, following the growth in late Q4 2020. Closer to 
              the end of Q1 2021, prices for rebars began to recover due to renewed growth in scrap prices and improved 
              demand ahead of the construction season. 
              Global iron ore market: Average values of the 62% Fe iron ore index remained high in Q1 2021 (USD 165 - 
              USD 170 per tonne CFR China). China's consumer demand for iron ore was low since the beginning of the 
              year, with restrictions imposed in Tangshan in March further subduing demand for the raw materials and 
              minimising the risks of physical shortages of iron ore in China in 2021. 
MARKET 
OVERVIEW      Russian iron ore market: In the first quarter, demand for raw materials was quite strong both in the 
              domestic and in key export markets. Since Q4 2020, iron ore exports from Russia to Europe and Turkey have 
              been growing, with the rapid increase in prices in these markets further contributing to soaring prices 
              for Russian consumers. 
              Global coking coal market: The global market remained volatile in the first quarter due to China's 
              ongoing ban on coal imports from Australia. Prices for alternative supplies to China consolidated around 
              USD 200 - USD 220 per tonne, while prices for Australian imports returned to USD 110 - USD 120 per tonne 
              FOB amid the ongoing glut in available raw materials. The likelihood that the ban will be lifted soon is 
              no longer assessed as high by market players. 
              Russian coking coal market: Prices in the Russian market grew by more than 50% in Q1 2021. This strong 
              rise was driven by the low base effect of former prices. There are no any drivers for price changes for 
              coking coal on the Russian market, which could lead to significant price fluctuations in Russia before 
              the end of 2021. 
              Russian metal scrap market: Scrap prices in the Russian market peaked in early 2021, but then declined 
              due to the introduction of an increased duty on scrap exports from Russia. However, this decline was 
              short-lived, with seasonality and high prices for metal products preventing scrap prices from falling 
              significantly.

MMK GROUP'S CONSOLIDATED RESULTS 

 
thousand tonnes                 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 %      Q1 2021 Q1 2020 % 
 
Crude steel production          3,300   3,312   - 0.4  3,300   3,022   9.2 
Pig iron production             2,572   2,521   2.0    2,572   2,355   9.2 
Coal concentrate production     815     837     - 2.6  815     814     0.2 
Iron ore production             631     638     - 1.0  631     658     - 4.0 
Finished products sales,        2,904   3,045   - 4.6  2,904   2,745   5.8 
including: 
Slabs and billets               53      0       -      53      0       - 
Long products                   268     297     - 9.8  268     357     - 24.7 
Flat hot-rolled products        1,428   1,404   1.7    1,428   1,080   32.2 
Premium products, including:    1,154   1,343   - 14.1 1,154   1,308   - 11.8 
Thick plate (Mill 5000)         165     202     - 18.3 165     231     - 28.6 
Flat cold-rolled products       184     226     - 18.4 184     245     - 24.7 
Downstream products, including: 805     916     - 12.1 805     833     - 3.4 
Tinplate                          43    38      14.9     43    42      4.1 
Galvanised steel                439     460     - 4.6  439     443     - 1.1 
Polymer-coated steel            150     200     - 24.8 150     140     7.3 
Band                            35      42      - 15.2 35      32      11.4 
Formed section                  26      36      - 28.0 26      44      - 41.9 
Pipe                            12      24      - 48.4 12      13      - 3.3 
Metalware                       97      111     - 12.2 97      108     - 9.8 
Other metal products            2       6       - 72.0 2       11      - 84.8 
Share of premium products       39.7%   44.1%          39.7%   47.7%

CONSOLIDATED PRICES

FOR METAL PRODUCTS 

 
USD/tonne                       Q1 2021 Q4 2020 %    Q1 2021 Q1 2020 % 
 
Average price per tonne:        713     575     24.0 713     591     20.6 
Slabs and billets               568     -       -    568     -       - 
Long products                   633     493     28.4 633     497     27.4 
Flat hot-rolled products        638     514     24.1 638     520     22.7 
Premium products, including:    832     657     26.6 832     675     23.3 
Thick plate (Mill 5000)         667     593     12.5 667     688     - 3.1 
Flat cold-rolled products       731     573     27.6 731     602     21.4 
Downstream products, including: 889     691     28.7 889     692     28.5 
Tinplate                        736     672     9.5  736     773     - 4.8 
Galvanised steel                853     659     29.4 853     651     31.0 
Polymer-coated steel            1,121   852     31.6 1,121   827     35.6 
Band                            798     600     33.0 798     663     20.4 
Formed section                  863     621     39.0 863     760     13.6 
Pipe                            706     538     31.2 706     555     27.2 
Metalware                       820     627     30.8 820     659     24.4 
Other metal products            1,100   777     41.6 1,100   692     59.0 
+ 24.0% Q-o-Q 
              Average selling prices for Q1 2021 grew by 24.0% q-o-q in Q1 2021 to USD 713 per tonne, driven by a 
AVERAGE       significant increase in global prices for metal products amid global supply constraints. Prices grew by 
SELLING PRICE 20.6% y-o-y driven by favourable pricing conditions in the global steel markets.

MMK GROUP'S PERFORMANCE

ACROSS CORE SEGMENTS

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2021 02:57 ET (06:57 GMT)

