Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  RUSLAND-RTS       

RUSLAND-RTS
SummaryChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryNewsNews of the index components

Russian rouble dives more than 1%, slammed by political risks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 01:11pm EDT

* Rouble crashes as political risks mount

* Belarus, opposition leader Navalny in focus

* Russian rouble hits 75.73 vs dollar, weakest since May 4

* Belarusian rouble at record low vs euro (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments, adds charts)

MOSCOW, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble fell more than 1% on Tuesday, bucking the generally positive mood on global markets due to political turmoil in neighbouring Belarus and pressure on Moscow to investigate the suspected poisoning of an opposition leader.

The crisis in neighbouring Belarus has raised concerns that Moscow could offer a helping hand to long-standing Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko or intervene in some way.

The Russian currency slipped 1.3% to 75.60 against the U.S. dollar by 1635 GMT, the lowest since early-May. So far this year, the rouble shed more than 16% of its value against the greenback. http://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/rngs/GLOBAL-CURRENCIES-PERFORMANCE/0100301V041/index.html

Against the euro, the rouble lost 1.6% to touch the lowest level since March. The losses on the currency as well as Russian stocks come despite a 1.6% price rise for crude oil, Russia's main export.

Pressure on Russian assets also increased after a Berlin hospital said it had found indications of poisoning in Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is in a medically-induced coma.

The Kremlin said it saw no reason for now to investigate the circumstances around his illness, while Russia's parliament launched a probe to see whether foreign forces were behind the alleged poisoning.

"The rouble is falling more than its peers amid a drop in the U.S. market, news from Belarus that its army is ready to intervene and the poisoning of Navalny," said Iskander Lutsko, chief investment strategist at ITI Capital.

A recovery in the rouble is unlikely before political risks fade, said Elena Kozhukhova, an analyst at Veles Capital, an investment firm.

The Belarusian rouble tumbled to 3.07 per euro, a record low, prompting the central bank to order an uninterrupted supply of cash FX to exchange offices. Against the dollar, it approached a record low hit in March, losing nearly 2% on the day.

Losses mounted after a central bank official told Reuters there were no plans to introduce capital controls to prevent currency depreciation.

Russia's dollar-denominated RTS equity index slipped 1.1% to 1,267.2 points and the rouble-based MOEX Russian index finished the day nearly flat at 3,029.1 points.

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber, Andrey Ostroukh and Sujata Rao Editing by David Holmes/Mark Heinrich/David Gregorio)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ITI LIMITED -1.60% 138.65 End-of-day quote.49.89%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.37% 75.3904 Delayed Quote.20.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RUSLAND-RTS
01:11pRussian rouble dives more than 1%, slammed by political risks
RE
08/18MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS : half-yearly earnings release
08/03Russian rouble, spurred on by rising oil, rebounds from three-month low
RE
07/21Russian lawmakers back plan for retail investments in foreign shares
RE
07/21Malaysia, Singapore to sign $880 million rail deal in end-July
RE
07/21Malaysia, Singapore to sign $880 million rail deal in end-July
RE
07/21Malaysia to sign $880 mln rail deal with Singapore July 30, minister says
RE
05/28Russian stocks to recover after COVID-19 in 2020, hit record highs in 2021 - ..
RE
03/13CORONAVIRUS FALLOUT : A Roundup of Canceled Events -2-
DJ
03/12CORONAVIRUS FALLOUT : A Roundup of Canceled Events -- Update
DJ
More news
Chart RUSLAND-RTS
Duration : Period :
RUSLAND-RTS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Top / Flop RUSLAND-RTS
PAO SEVERSTAL 966 End-of-day quote.0.50%
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group