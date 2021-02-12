Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  RUSLAND-RTS       

RUSLAND-RTS
SummaryChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index components

Russian rouble falls ahead of central bank rate decision

02/12/2021 | 02:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOSCOW, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened on Friday, pressured by lingering geopolitical concerns about Moscow's relations with the West, as the market awaited a central bank board meeting where it is expected to keep interest rates unchanged.

At 0729 GMT, the rouble was 0.4% weaker against the dollar at 73.89, heading away from a three-week high of 73.5225 it touched on Thursday.

Versus the euro, the rouble eased 0.2% to 89.57 .

A Reuters poll this month showed Russia's central bank was expected to keep its key rate at a record low of 4.25%, shrugging off the International Monetary Fund's call for lower rates as inflation has overshot the 4% target.

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina will shed more light on the bank's monetary policy plans at an online press conference at 1200 GMT.

"Today's rate decision and central bank's comments are unlikely to have a substantial impact on the rouble," Otkritie Bank said.

It said the rouble could firm towards the 70-73 range against the dollar next week thanks to high oil prices and local month-end taxes that usually increase demand for the Russian currency.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.7% at $60.70 a barrel but still hovered near its highest levels since early 2020.

Concerns about new sanctions against Moscow, however, put pressure on Russian assets.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said Moscow is ready to sever ties with the European Union if the bloc hits it with painful economic sanctions, according to extracts of an interview posted on the ministry's website on Friday.

Russian stock indexes were down.

The dollar-denominated RTS index fell 1.2% to 1,443.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index slid 0.8% to 3,387.6 points.

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh. Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.16% 60.75 Delayed Quote.18.47%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.24% 73.8251 Delayed Quote.-0.18%
WTI -0.28% 57.786 Delayed Quote.21.15%
All news about RUSLAND-RTS
02/11Russian rouble falls ahead of central bank rate decision
RE
02/08Rouble hits over 2-week high as rising oil prices outweigh sanction risks
RE
02/03Severstal Q4 2020 Dividend and Date of Annual General Meeting ('AGM')
DJ
02/01Russian rouble firms; eyes on Navalny's court hearing
RE
02/01PJSC MAGNITOGORSK IRON AND STEEL WOR : MMK Group financial results for Q4 and 12..
DJ
01/28PAO SEVERSTAL : Notice of Q4 2020 financial results
DJ
01/27PJSC RUSHYDRO : RusHydro Group announces its 4Q and FY2020 operating results
DJ
01/27GSK to move malaria vaccine production to India's Bharat Biotech
RE
01/25PJSC MAGNITOGORSK IRON AND STEEL WOR : MMK Group Trading Update for Q4 and 12M 2..
DJ
01/25PJSC MAGNITOGORSK IRON AND STEEL WOR : Notice of Q4 & 12M 2020 Financial Results
DJ
More news
News of the index components RUSLAND-RTS
01/20Severstal reports Q4 & FY2020 operational results -2-
DJ
01/18PAO SEVERSTAL : annual sales release
2020Severstal's MSCI ESG rating upgraded to 'B'
DJ
2020Russia's Severstal aims to double large pipe sales in 2021 as demand recovers
RE
2020Notification of transaction by PDMR's PCA
DJ
2020PAO SEVERSTAL :
DJ
2020PAO SEVERSTAL : quaterly sales release
More news
Chart RUSLAND-RTS
Duration : Period :
RUSLAND-RTS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Top / Flop RUSLAND-RTS
PAO SEVERSTAL 1281.8 End-of-day quote.0.14%
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ