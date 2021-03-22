Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  RUSLAND-RTS       

RUSLAND-RTS
SummaryChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index components

Russian rouble hits over 2-week low on sanctions risk, lira slump

03/22/2021 | 03:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOSCOW, March 22 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened on Monday to a more than two-week low versus the dollar, as new sanctions against Moscow loomed and with emerging market currencies struggling after the abrupt firing of Turkey's central bank chief sent the lira tumbling.

At 0741 GMT, the rouble was 0.7% weaker against the dollar at 74.63, its weakest mark since March 5.

It had lost 0.5% to trade at 88.69 versus the euro .

The lira slid 15% to a near all-time low after President Tayyip Erdogan's shock weekend ousting of a hawkish central bank governor sparked fears of a reversal of recent rate hikes, before clawing back some overnight losses.

The threat of more U.S. sanctions is also hanging over the rouble, with an announcement expected this week.

"If U.S. sanctions this week are limited to personal restrictions and additional measures against Nord Stream 2, the rouble could well return to the 73-74/USD range after short-term volatility," said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest.

The rouble has suffered in the past week since U.S. President Joe Biden said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin would "pay a price" for alleged meddling in the 2020 U.S. election.

The Russian currency should gain support this week from a month-end tax payments period that usually leads export-focused companies to convert foreign currency revenues to meet local liabilities.

Last week's surprise 25 basis point rate hike by the central bank should lend the rouble additional support.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 1.2% at $63.75 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.4% to 1,468.5. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.1% higher at 3,478.2.

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.39% 63.8 Delayed Quote.21.62%
RTS INDEX -0.67% 1479.47 Real-time Quote.6.65%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.55% 74.7219 Delayed Quote.0.43%
WTI -0.46% 60.689 Delayed Quote.23.99%
All news about RUSLAND-RTS
03:55aRussian rouble hits over 2-week low on sanctions risk, lira slump
RE
03/19SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Flat to Higher Premarket Friday
MT
03/19SONY  : Interactive, RTS Acquire Evolution Championship Series For Undisclosed S..
MT
03/11Serbia plans to start manufacturing Sinopharm, Sputnik shots
RE
03/09Russian rouble holds steady versus strengthening dollar
RE
03/01Rouble firms on higher oil as Moscow Exchange begins longer trading hours
RE
03/01MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX RTS  : Russian rouble firms as Moscow Exchange begins long..
RE
02/12Sanctions threat knocks Russian rouble as c.bank keeps rates on hold
RE
02/12Russian rouble falls ahead of central bank rate decision
RE
02/08Rouble hits over 2-week high as rising oil prices outweigh sanction risks
RE
More news
News of the index components RUSLAND-RTS
01/21Severstal reports Q4 & FY2020 operational results -2-
DJ
2020Severstal's MSCI ESG rating upgraded to 'B'
DJ
2020Russia's Severstal aims to double large pipe sales in 2021 as demand recovers
RE
2020Notification of transaction by PDMR's PCA
DJ
2020PAO SEVERSTAL :
DJ
2019SEVERSTAL'  : Severstal launches platform to promote open innovation
PU
2019SEVERSTAL' PAO : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Chart RUSLAND-RTS
Duration : Period :
RUSLAND-RTS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Top / Flop RUSLAND-RTS
PAO SEVERSTAL 1414.4 End-of-day quote.-0.99%
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ