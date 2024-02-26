MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russia's main bourse Moscow Exchange says:
* Net profit in 2023 totalled 60.8 billion roubles , a year-on-year increase of 67.5%. Further company coverage: ($1 = 92.9375 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters)
