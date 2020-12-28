After Trump backs down on stimulus bill, Democrats aim for higher relief checks

(Adds governors reaction in paragraphs 15-16; updates market
reaction in paragraph 9)
WASHINGTON/PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec 28 (Reuters) - Democrats in
the U.S. Congress on Monday will try to push through expanded
$2,000 pandemic relief payments for Americans after President
Donald Trump backed down from a fight with lawmakers that could
have shut down the federal government.
In a sudden reversal late on Sunday, Trump signed into law a
$2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, restoring
unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and providing
funds to keep government agencies running.
Trump, who leaves office on Jan. 20 after losing November's
election to President-elect Joe Biden, retreated from his threat
to block the bill, which was approved by Congress last week,
after he came under pressure from lawmakers on both sides.
The Republican president, who golfed on Sunday and remained
out of public view even as a government crisis loomed, had last
week called the bill a "disgrace" and demanded Congress change
it to boost stimulus payments for struggling Americans from $600
to $2,000 while also cutting other spending.
It was unclear why Trump, who has refused to concede defeat
to Biden, changed his mind on the stimulus package. His
surprise, last-minute resistance had threatened to inject
further chaos into the final stretch of his presidency.
Despite that, Democratic lawmakers who have a majority in
the House of Representatives and have long wanted $2,000 relief
checks, hope to use a rare point of agreement with Trump to
advance the proposal - or at least put Republicans on record
against it - in a vote on Monday.
Many of Trump’s fellow Republicans oppose the higher
payments, and Trump may not have the influence to budge them.
The issue appears unlikely to gain traction in the
Republican-controlled Senate.
Many economists agree the financial aid in the bill should
be bigger to jolt the economy but say that any immediate support
for Americans hit by coronavirus lockdowns is still urgently
needed.
Global markets were buoyed in part by the certainty after
Trump signed the massive spending measure and backed away from a
year-end government spending crisis. U.S. stocks also rose in
pre-market trading, with futures tracking the S&P 500
and Nasdaq hitting a record high.
After signing the bill behind closed doors at his beachside
club in Florida, Trump sought to put the best face on his
climb-down, saying he was signing it with "a strong message that
makes clear to Congress that wasteful items need to be removed."
"Much more money is coming," he insisted in a statement,
though he provided nothing to back this promise.
With less than a month left in office, Trump is unlikely to
get his fellow Republicans to back the extra money for
individuals or persuade Democrats to accept spending cuts he
says he wants elsewhere in the spending bill, particularly in
foreign aid.
BITTER HOLIDAY
Unemployment benefits being paid out to about 14 million
people through pandemic programs lapsed on Saturday but will be
restarted now that Trump has signed the bill.
The delay, however, forced people to lose a week of some
federal jobless aid that had been extended under the measure,
Washington Governor Jay Inslee said, even as he and other
governors in both parties welcomed the bill's signing.
"It is good news that the president has signed the relief
bill. But his delayed action cost Washingtonians a week of PUA
(Pandemic Unemployment Assistance) benefits," Inslee, a
Democrat, tweeted.
The relief package also extends a moratorium on evictions
that was due to expire on Dec. 31, refreshes support for small
business payrolls, provides funding to help schools re-open and
aid for the transport industry and vaccine distribution.
It also includes $1.4 trillion in spending to fund
government agencies and avert a government shutdown that would
have begun on Tuesday had Trump not signed the legislation.
Democrats had accused Trump of deepening coronavirus-related
hardships by holding up the bill.
Americans are living through a bitter holiday season with a
pandemic that has killed nearly 330,000 people in the United
States and a daily death toll now repeatedly well over 3,000,
the highest since the pandemic began.
Later on Monday, lawmakers will also seek to override
Trump's recent veto of a $740-billion bill setting policy for
the Defense Department. If successful, it would be the first
veto override of Trump's presidency.
Trump said he vetoed the legislation, which has passed every
year since 1961, because he objected to liability protections
for social media companies unrelated to national security and
did not want to rename military bases named after generals who
fought for the pro-slavery Confederacy during the Civil War.
Although his previous eight vetoes were all upheld thanks to
support from Republicans, advisers said this one looked likely
to be overridden. The bill passed both chambers of Congress with
margins greater than the two-thirds majorities needed to
override the president's veto.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell in Washington and Steve Holland in
Palm Beach; additional reporting by Susan Heavey. Writing by
Matt Spetalnick. Editing by Kieran Murray and Chizu Nomiyama)