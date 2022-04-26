Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P 500
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time USA  -  04/26 04:20:01 pm EDT
4175.20 PTS   -2.81%
After hours
 0.00%
4175.20 PTS
04:50pToronto market hits 3-month low as investors 'head for the exits'
RE
04:15pCadbury maker Mondelez tops quarterly sales estimates on higher prices, demand
RE
04:14pCadbury maker Mondelez tops quarterly sales estimates powered by higher prices, demand
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Alphabet misses sales estimates; shares sink

04/26/2022 | 04:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo for Google LLC is seen at their offices in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) -Google parent Alphabet Inc on Tuesday reported first-quarter revenue below expectations as ad sales amid supply-chain and inflation concerns and the war in Ukraine failed to make up for slower-than-anticipated growth in other units.

The world's largest provider of search and video ads said first-quarter sales were $68.01 billion, 23% higher than last year but below the average estimate of $68.1 billion among financial analysts tracked by Refinitiv, its first miss since before the pandemic.

Alphabet shares fell 4.3% in after-hours trading.

Google advertising sales were $54.66 billion, just above estimates of $54.56 billion. But Cloud sales grew at a slower pace than a quarter ago, and Google's "other" revenue, which includes app, hardware and subscription sales, were $6.8 billion, below estimates of $7.3 billion.

The results suggest Google is struggling in the latest economic phase of the pandemic, which is bringing elevated interest rates, higher transport costs and shortages of products from couches to cars to infant formula.

Quarterly profit was $16.436 billion, or $24.62 per share, missing expectations of $25.76 per share.

Google is expected to grab 29%, or the leading share, of the $602 billion global online ad market in 2022, at least the 12th straight year it has been on top, according to Insider Intelligence.

Product changes to resolve antitrust concerns and rising competition from companies such as Amazon.com Inc and ByteDance's TikTok are chipping away at ad sales. Google also cut advertising offerings and other services in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine during the first quarter.

Though Alphabet shares were down over 17% this year entering Tuesday, they have risen nearly 90% over the past two years.

Alphabet bought back over $81 billion in shares over the last two years and on Tuesday said its board had authorized an additional $70 billion in repurchases.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru and Paresh Dave in Oakland, Calif.Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Matthew Lewis)

By Paresh Dave and Nivedita Balu


© Reuters 2022
All news about S&P 500
04:50pToronto market hits 3-month low as investors 'head for the exits'
RE
04:15pCadbury maker Mondelez tops quarterly sales estimates on higher prices, demand
RE
04:14pCadbury maker Mondelez tops quarterly sales estimates powered by higher prices, demand
RE
03:52pUS Stocks on Pace to Close Lower Ahead of Earnings From Alphabet, Microsoft
MT
03:52pMid-Atlantic Manufacturing Activity Unexpectedly Increases in April
MT
03:41pDurable Goods Orders Increase Less Than Expected in March
MT
02:49pEuropean shares close down, Wall Street falls on earnings anxiety
RE
02:40pVisa's 2Q Profit, Revenue Growth Beats Wall Street Targets
DJ
01:58pFUNDING OBSCURED : The family office behind Musk's $44 billion Twitter buyout
RE
01:27pEquities Sink Midday as Volatility Index Jumps Ahead of Heavyweight Technology Earnings
MT
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings S&P 500
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY 276.56 Real-time Estimate Quote.11.51%
WASTE MANAGEMENT 164.15 Delayed Quote.5.25%
WHIRLPOOL 187.16 Delayed Quote.4.63%
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION 105.14 Delayed Quote.4.22%
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 472.01 Delayed Quote.3.68%
ALPHABET INC. 2223.35 Real-time Estimate Quote.-9.67%
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. 125.32 Delayed Quote.-9.69%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 80.28 Real-time Estimate Quote.-10.68%
F5, INC. 180.275 Real-time Estimate Quote.-11.19%
TESLA, INC. 864.335 Real-time Estimate Quote.-13.40%
Heatmap :