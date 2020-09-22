Log in
S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 09/22 05:07:26 pm
3315.57 PTS   +1.05%
05:52pAmazon leads a Wall Street rebound
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:12pDollar rises on hawkish comments; stocks end up
RE
Amazon leads a Wall Street rebound

09/22/2020 | 05:52pm EDT

Wall Street stabilized a bit after the thrashing it took the day before on rising concerns of a second-wave outbreak in Europe and more political gridlock in the U.S. that could make another economic stimulus plan hard to agree on.

The Dow snapped a three-day slump on Tuesday. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose for the first session in five.

But investors shouldn't let down their guard just yet, warns Max Wolff of Multivariate. He doesn't think all the selling is done.

"We have a standard reality check scenario here. We should see another 10 to 15 percent S&P draw down and then a stabilization and maybe a small upward trend, that would be the best case scenario for the sort of vanishing of 2020. I will say this, markets tend to discount the future. I don't know a soul out there who excited to linger in 2020 for one millisecond longer than required. This hasn't been a great year on a lot of levels for a lot of folks, investor and economic and otherwise."

Investors did seem to take some comfort in comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; both in Congressional testimony threw support behind another stimulus package. Mnuchin said any such aid should be targeted to small businesses and industries that remain under duress.

Amazon isn't one of those struggling companies. The stock was upgraded Tuesday by an analyst who predicts sales at the online behemoth will remain strong even after the health crisis subsides. The stock has surged 70 percent so far this year and kept going higher on Tuesday.

Another bright spot Tuesday: housing. Existing home sales surged to a near 14-year high in August. But future sales are at risk as the median price jumped to a record high of nearly $311,000.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.52% 27288.18 Delayed Quote.-4.87%
NASDAQ 100 1.88% 11186.3709 Delayed Quote.25.24%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.71% 10963.636953 Delayed Quote.20.13%
S&P 500 1.05% 3315.57 Delayed Quote.2.75%
