Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Analysis: Big U.S. Treasury auctions could restart rise in yields

04/12/2021 | 01:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. One dollar banknotes are seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration taken

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury auctions offering $271 billion of new debt and a key inflation report this week could end a recent lull in the bond market, reigniting a rise in yields that worried investors in the first quarter.

Treasury yields have dipped since April 1 during a two-week pause in issuance, reversing some of the dramatic rise in February and March. That eased concerns that higher borrowing costs will hurt stocks, particularly in growth sectors like technology, which have an outsized weighting in the benchmark S&P 500 index.

Investors said weak demand at upcoming auctions, which kick off on Monday, could send bond prices lower and yields higher, albeit at a slower pace than in the first quarter.

"No matter how you slice it, supply auctions will be in focus," said Justin Lederer, Treasury analyst and trader at Cantor Fitzgerald. Of particular interest will be the auction of both three- and 10-year notes on Monday, worth $96 billion in total.

The benchmark 10-year yield rose more than 80 basis points in the first quarter on expectations of blistering economic growth, higher inflation and the estimated $4 trillion in new debt to be issued this year.

A poor seven-year note auction in February sparked a run higher in yields, and drove the 10-year real rate - the 10-year Treasury yield stripped of inflation expectations - to the highest since June 2020. Even after markets cooled slightly in March, demand at that month's seven-year auction was modest.

Monday's double auction "will have some ramifications, but I don't think we move substantially the way we saw in quarter one," said Lederer.

The Treasury will also be auctioning $24 billion of 30-year bonds on Tuesday and a total of $151 billion in bills throughout the week.

U.S. consumer price data for March, due Tuesday, might also drive yields higher. Longer-dated yields rise with inflation expectations, as higher consumer prices can erode their value over time. U.S. producer prices notched their largest annual gain in 9-1/2 years last month, Labor Department data showed Friday, likely marking the start of higher inflation as the economy reopens amid an improved public health environment and massive government aid.

"The next potential catalyst I see for the rates market is the CPI print," said Eric Winograd, senior economist for fixed income at AllianceBernstein. "It shouldn't be a surprise, but you might still get some sticker shock and a bit of indigestion." While the most recent Fed projections see inflation reaching 2.4% this year, well above target, the central bank believes it will fall back to 2% next year. The consumer price index, which does not map perfectly onto the Fed's metric, is expected to have risen 2.5% year-over-year in March, according to a Reuters survey.

Some investors and strategists said there may be greater demand for Treasuries now than during March, which could cap any rise in rates. April 1 marked the start of a new fiscal year in Japan, ending a period of portfolio readjustment in which investors sold off Treasuries, said Meghan Swiber, U.S. rates strategist at Bank of America. "Japanese real money accounts were notably absent in March, likely because the combination of volatile rates and a stronger dollar kept a lot of buyers on the sidelines ahead of their fiscal year-end on March 31," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott. 

"Now, with those buyers back in and currency markets a bit more stable, the balance has tipped slightly in favor of demand."

(Reporting by Kate Duguid; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and David Gregorio)

By Kate Duguid


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.89% 33800.6 Delayed Quote.10.44%
NASDAQ 100 0.63% 13845.05499 Delayed Quote.7.42%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.51% 13900.185309 Delayed Quote.7.85%
S&P 500 0.77% 4128.8 Delayed Quote.9.92%
All news about S&P 500
01:14aANALYSIS : Big U.S. Treasury auctions could restart rise in yields
RE
04/11Asia shares slip into earnings season, U.S. data deluge
RE
04/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04/11Wall St Week Ahead-With stocks at record highs, investors look to upcoming ea..
RE
04/09WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : With stocks at record highs, investors look to upcoming..
RE
04/09WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Record close for Dow, S&P 500
RE
04/09Dow, S&P 500 Rally to Fresh Records--Update
DJ
04/09Tech Up As Investors Rotate Back Into Mega Caps -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04/09US Stocks Rally Into Bell to End Week at New Highs as Amazon Leads, Rates Beh..
MT
04/09WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow scale new heights, Treasury yields ris..
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
PVH CORP. 110.5 Delayed Quote.5.68%
TAPESTRY, INC. 44.93 Delayed Quote.3.60%
CIGNA CORPORATION 246.1 Delayed Quote.3.29%
THE GAP, INC. 32.44 Delayed Quote.3.28%
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION 238.71 Delayed Quote.3.26%
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION 71.09 Delayed Quote.-2.46%
CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION 17.38 Delayed Quote.-2.63%
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 20.11 Delayed Quote.-2.90%
CONAGRA BRANDS, INC. 36.19 Delayed Quote.-2.98%
MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY 50 Delayed Quote.-3.06%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ