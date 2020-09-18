At Least 363 Companies in Global Index Lowered Guidance in August Because of Pandemic -- Data Talk

Log in
09/18/2020 | 01:32pm EDT

By Robert Barba

The number of companies in the Dow Jones World Large Cap Index that lowered their guidance as a result of the coronavirus pandemic increased at least 9.3% between July 31 and Aug. 31, according to data tracked and analyzed by Dow Jones Newswires.

The number of companies in the index that raised their guidance saw a marked increase.

The index is composed of about 1,400 companies that represent the top 70% of market cap in each of 50 developed and emerging-market countries. Dow Jones began tracking the effects of the pandemic on companies in the index as well as the S&P 500 on Jan. 15.

--At least 363 companies in the global index have lowered their guidance as a result of the pandemic as of Aug. 31. As of July 31, the number was 332.

--At least 86 companies in the index have raised their guidance as a result of the pandemic as of Aug. 31, up about 37% from 63 as of July 31. Technology companies led the month-over-month increase, with at least nine companies in that sector lifting their outlook.

--At least 542 companies in the index issued coronavirus-related guidance as of Aug. 31, up from 514 at July 31.

--At least 169 North American companies in the global index have released coronavirus-related guidance as of Aug. 31. North American companies make up about 17% of the index and about 31% of the companies with coronavirus-related guidance. 

 
Table of Dow Jones World Large Cap Index companies 
 
Industry               Guidance         Change from       Total companies 
                       lowered          July 31           in index 
Financial Services     55               +5                292 
 
Technology             45               +2                111 
 
Consumer Goods         38                0                145 
 
Health Care/Life       27               +4                91 
Sciences 
 
Industrial Goods       27               +2                78 
 
Transportation/        23               +1                65 
Logistics 
 
Real Estate/           22               +3                98 
Construction 
 
Automotive             21               +4                45 
 
Energy                 19                0                75 
 
Basic Materials/       17               +4                85 
Resources 
 
Business/Consumer      17               +2                63 
Services 
 
Retail/Wholesale       16               +2                67 
 
Leisure/Arts/          12                0                26 
Hospitality 
 
Telecommunication      10               +1                54 
Services 
 
Utilities              7                 0                71 
 
Media/Entertainment    6                +1                19 
 
Agriculture            1                 0                6 
 
 
Industry               Guidance         Change from       Total companies 
                       raised           July 31           in index 
Health Care/Life       19               +3                91 
Sciences 
 
Technology             18               +9                111 
 
Consumer Goods         10                0                145 
 
Financial Services     7                +2                292 
 
Industrial Goods       6                +2                78 
 
Real Estate/           6                +3                98 
Construction 
 
Retail/Wholesale       6                +2                67 
 
Business/Consumer      4                 0                63 
Services 
 
Media/Entertainment    2                 0                19 
 
Transportation/        2                 0                65 
Logistics 
 
Utilities              2                +1                71 
 
Automotive             1                 0                45 
 
Basic Materials/       1                 0                85 
Resources 
 
Energy                 1                 0                75 
 
Telecommunication      1                +1                54 
Services

Data collected by Dow Jones Newswires from Jan. 15 through Aug. 31, based on statements issued by companies on the Dow Jones Global Large Cap Index.

Write to Robert Barba at robert.barba@wsj.com

