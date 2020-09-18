At Least 363 Companies in Global Index Lowered Guidance in August Because of Pandemic -- Data Talk

By Robert Barba

The number of companies in the Dow Jones World Large Cap Index that lowered their guidance as a result of the coronavirus pandemic increased at least 9.3% between July 31 and Aug. 31, according to data tracked and analyzed by Dow Jones Newswires.

The number of companies in the index that raised their guidance saw a marked increase.

The index is composed of about 1,400 companies that represent the top 70% of market cap in each of 50 developed and emerging-market countries. Dow Jones began tracking the effects of the pandemic on companies in the index as well as the S&P 500 on Jan. 15.

--At least 363 companies in the global index have lowered their guidance as a result of the pandemic as of Aug. 31. As of July 31, the number was 332.

--At least 86 companies in the index have raised their guidance as a result of the pandemic as of Aug. 31, up about 37% from 63 as of July 31. Technology companies led the month-over-month increase, with at least nine companies in that sector lifting their outlook.

--At least 542 companies in the index issued coronavirus-related guidance as of Aug. 31, up from 514 at July 31.

--At least 169 North American companies in the global index have released coronavirus-related guidance as of Aug. 31. North American companies make up about 17% of the index and about 31% of the companies with coronavirus-related guidance.

Table of Dow Jones World Large Cap Index companies Industry Guidance Change from Total companies lowered July 31 in index Financial Services 55 +5 292 Technology 45 +2 111 Consumer Goods 38 0 145 Health Care/Life 27 +4 91 Sciences Industrial Goods 27 +2 78 Transportation/ 23 +1 65 Logistics Real Estate/ 22 +3 98 Construction Automotive 21 +4 45 Energy 19 0 75 Basic Materials/ 17 +4 85 Resources Business/Consumer 17 +2 63 Services Retail/Wholesale 16 +2 67 Leisure/Arts/ 12 0 26 Hospitality Telecommunication 10 +1 54 Services Utilities 7 0 71 Media/Entertainment 6 +1 19 Agriculture 1 0 6 Industry Guidance Change from Total companies raised July 31 in index Health Care/Life 19 +3 91 Sciences Technology 18 +9 111 Consumer Goods 10 0 145 Financial Services 7 +2 292 Industrial Goods 6 +2 78 Real Estate/ 6 +3 98 Construction Retail/Wholesale 6 +2 67 Business/Consumer 4 0 63 Services Media/Entertainment 2 0 19 Transportation/ 2 0 65 Logistics Utilities 2 +1 71 Automotive 1 0 45 Basic Materials/ 1 0 85 Resources Energy 1 0 75 Telecommunication 1 +1 54 Services

Data collected by Dow Jones Newswires from Jan. 15 through Aug. 31, based on statements issued by companies on the Dow Jones Global Large Cap Index.

Write to Robert Barba at robert.barba@wsj.com