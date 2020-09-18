At Least 363 Companies in Global Index Lowered Guidance in August Because of Pandemic -- Data Talk

By Robert Barba
The number of companies in the Dow Jones World Large Cap Index that lowered their guidance as a result of the coronavirus pandemic increased at least 9.3% between July 31 and Aug. 31, according to data tracked and analyzed by Dow Jones Newswires.
The number of companies in the index that raised their guidance saw a marked increase.
The index is composed of about 1,400 companies that represent the top 70% of market cap in each of 50 developed and emerging-market countries. Dow Jones began tracking the effects of the pandemic on companies in the index as well as the S&P 500 on Jan. 15.
--At least 363 companies in the global index have lowered their guidance as a result of the pandemic as of Aug. 31. As of July 31, the number was 332.
--At least 86 companies in the index have raised their guidance as a result of the pandemic as of Aug. 31, up about 37% from 63 as of July 31. Technology companies led the month-over-month increase, with at least nine companies in that sector lifting their outlook.
--At least 542 companies in the index issued coronavirus-related guidance as of Aug. 31, up from 514 at July 31.
--At least 169 North American companies in the global index have released coronavirus-related guidance as of Aug. 31. North American companies make up about 17% of the index and about 31% of the companies with coronavirus-related guidance.
Table of Dow Jones World Large Cap Index companies
Industry Guidance Change from Total companies
lowered July 31 in index
Financial Services 55 +5 292
Technology 45 +2 111
Consumer Goods 38 0 145
Health Care/Life 27 +4 91
Sciences
Industrial Goods 27 +2 78
Transportation/ 23 +1 65
Logistics
Real Estate/ 22 +3 98
Construction
Automotive 21 +4 45
Energy 19 0 75
Basic Materials/ 17 +4 85
Resources
Business/Consumer 17 +2 63
Services
Retail/Wholesale 16 +2 67
Leisure/Arts/ 12 0 26
Hospitality
Telecommunication 10 +1 54
Services
Utilities 7 0 71
Media/Entertainment 6 +1 19
Agriculture 1 0 6
Industry Guidance Change from Total companies
raised July 31 in index
Health Care/Life 19 +3 91
Sciences
Technology 18 +9 111
Consumer Goods 10 0 145
Financial Services 7 +2 292
Industrial Goods 6 +2 78
Real Estate/ 6 +3 98
Construction
Retail/Wholesale 6 +2 67
Business/Consumer 4 0 63
Services
Media/Entertainment 2 0 19
Transportation/ 2 0 65
Logistics
Utilities 2 +1 71
Automotive 1 0 45
Basic Materials/ 1 0 85
Resources
Energy 1 0 75
Telecommunication 1 +1 54
Services
Data collected by Dow Jones Newswires from Jan. 15 through Aug. 31, based on statements issued by companies on the Dow Jones Global Large Cap Index.
