Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Benchmark US govt yield tops S&P 500 dividend as pandemic risks abate

02/25/2021 | 12:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The advantage that the S&P 500 dividend yield has held over the benchmark U.S. Treasury note during the pandemic has been erased, a year after the collapse in interest rates set the stage for Wall Street's recovery from the coronavirus sell-off.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield on Thursday briefly rose above the estimated 1.48% S&P 500 dividend yield, and was last at 1.4561%, approaching 1.5% for the first time in a year. The move could make stocks look relatively less attractive compared to safer Treasuries.

"The market has done great, but this has changed the risk-reward," said Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices. "Treasury bonds are seen as a safer investment. All stocks have risk, even dividend payers."

Silverblatt calculated the S&P dividend based on Wednesday's closing S&P 500 level. Refinitiv Datastream calculated the dividend at 1.45%.

Silverblatt noted that companies will be paying more money in interest, although less than before the coronavirus rocked financial markets. "There is a lot more debt out there now, companies have bulked up because they were worried about cash and issued shares and debt, we see that in all the statistics, and eventually it catches up with you."

Treasury yields tumbled in February 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic shocked global financial markets and crippled much of the world's economy. Simultaneously, falling stock prices created a spike in the S&P 500 dividend yield, even as many companies suspended payouts to shareholders.

The S&P 500 dividend yield in late March reached 2.76%, a historically large premium over the 10-year Treasury yield of 0.76% at that time, according to Refinitiv Datastream.

Since then, companies have largely resumed their dividends, with many even increasing their shareholder payouts.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp, Noel Randewich and Alden Bentley; ; Editing by Alden Bentley and Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.52% 31454.78 Delayed Quote.3.04%
NASDAQ 100 -3.27% 12856.446844 Delayed Quote.2.60%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.28% 13143.655827 Delayed Quote.4.48%
S&P 500 -2.24% 3835.69 Delayed Quote.3.34%
All news about S&P 500
12:54pUS Stocks Fall While Yields Extend Gains to Year-High; Economists Cast Aspers..
MT
12:45pBenchmark US govt yield tops S&P 500 dividend as pandemic risks abate
RE
12:37pWall Street slides on tech selloff as bond yields rise
RE
12:35pMIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Fall While Yields Extend Gains to Year-High; Economist..
MT
12:22pSurging bond yields lead global equities lower
RE
12:20pSurging bond yields lead global equities lower
RE
12:15pEUROPE : European shares dip as high yields, inflation concerns return to fore
RE
12:06pUS Stocks Drop While Yields Extend Gains to Year-High
MT
12:00pWeekly Jobless Claims Drop More Than Expected in Wake of Severe Weather in Te..
MT
11:08aGrowth Stocks Lead Major Indexes Lower
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
TECHNIPFMC PLC 8.36 Real-time Estimate Quote.10.14%
QUANTA SERVICES 84.92 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.67%
TWITTER 74.91 Delayed Quote.4.16%
THE JM SMUCKER COMPANY 115.67 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.16%
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC. 129.41 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.82%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 28.595 Real-time Estimate Quote.-8.55%
DOMINO'S PIZZA INC. 332.495 Real-time Estimate Quote.-8.80%
ANSYS, INC. 347.79 Real-time Estimate Quote.-9.75%
BEST BUY CO., INC 101.995 Real-time Estimate Quote.-10.10%
NETAPP, INC. 63.35 Real-time Estimate Quote.-11.49%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ