    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Boeing halts deliveries of 787 Dreamliners - WSJ

05/28/2021 | 05:50am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner sits on the tarmac before a delivery ceremony to Singapore Airlines at the Boeing South Carolina Plant in North Charleston

(Reuters) - Boeing Co has halted deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners, adding fresh delays for customers following a recent five-month delivery suspension due to production problems, the Wall Street Journal reported https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wsj.com%2Farticles%2Fboeing-dreamliner-deliveries-face-new-delays-11622194201%3Fmod%3Dlatest_headlines&data=04%7C01%7CSanjanaSitara.Shivdas%40thomsonreuters.com%7C585b418549014aa67ca608d921bc15f3%7C62ccb8646a1a4b5d8e1c397dec1a8258%7C0%7C0%7C637577913978656042%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=HqHjm0%2FcEnkIYqUs39OZjO77oKv2dA5efo1Yt1fD5ig%3D&reserved=0 on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. planemaker did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
