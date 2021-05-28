Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P 500
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 05/27 05:00:58 pm
4200.88 PTS   +0.12%
Pre-market
0.30%
4213.63 PTS
08:23aETF PREVIEW : ETFs, Futures Point to Higher Open as Wall Street Awaits Inflation Data
MT
08:20aUS Futures Higher, Buoyed by Improving Jobless Claims
MT
07:40aEuropean Bourses Tracking Higher Midday In Broad-Based Rally
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
Summary

Boeing working with FAA in new snag to Dreamliner deliveries

05/28/2021 | 08:51am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner sits on the tarmac before a delivery ceremony to Singapore Airlines at the Boeing South Carolina Plant in North Charleston

(Reuters) -Boeing Co said on Friday it was providing the U.S Federal Aviation Administration with more information on its undelivered 787 Dreamliners, after a report it was again halting deliveries of the troubled planes.

The U.S. planemaker's 737 MAX and 787 craft have been afflicted by electrical and other issues since late last year, and it only resumed deliveries of the bigger planes in March after a five-month hiatus.

The Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/boeing-dreamliner-deliveries-face-new-delays-11622194201?mod=latest_headlines earlier on Friday that Boeing had again halted deliveries of the 787, citing people familiar with the matter.

"We are working to provide the FAA with additional information concerning the analysis and documentation associated with the verification work on undelivered 787s," a Boeing spokesperson said in an emailed statement responding to Reuters' questions on the report.

"We continue to work closely with the FAA in a transparent and timely manner. There is no impact on the in-service fleet."

The WSJ report also said that it was unclear how long the halt would last, referring only to short-term delays of planes due to be delivered in coming days.

"There is a delay to near-term deliveries" a person familiar with the situation told Reuters. The person added that the latest delay came after a previous decision to allow deliveries to resume in March was subjected to further review.

Two key U.S. lawmakers said last week they were seeking records from Boeing and the FAA on production issues involving the 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru and Tim Hepher in Paris; Editing by Aditya Soni and Patrick Graham)

By Sanjana Shivdas and Tim Hepher


© Reuters 2021
