STORY: From a potentially volatile month in the U.S., to the Bank of England's ongoing inflation fight - these are the stories to watch out for in business and finance.

Investors are strapping in... as the S&P 500 tends to post its worst performance in September...

with an average decline of 0.7%, according to data going back to 1945.

There are several catalysts for volatility... first up is U.S. services sector activity data due Wednesday.

Germany is once again being called the sick man of Europe.

July industrial orders and production data in the coming week may reinforce that perception, and support the case for the ECB to leave rates unchanged in September.

The G20 Summit kicks off in Delhi on September 9, with the debt problems gripping a number of developing nations expected to be a core topic.

But the absence of China's President Xi Jinping could cast a pall over the meeting.

China has become the biggest lender to some developing nations in recent years.

UK retail sales for August are due September 5, which may harden the view that consumers are still deeply cautious.

Monthly house price data is due on the 7th.

With headline inflation dropping and energy costs set to fall, the economy could yet get a boost.

That could strengthen the Bank of England's resolve to stay tough on inflation.