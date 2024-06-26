This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

Stocks in Canada were flat Wednesday as the S&P/TSX Composite Index held steady at 21793.90. The blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 was flat at 1,301.77.

Among large companies, First Quantum Minerals Ltd. was the biggest gainer during the session, surging 7.4%, and Energy Fuels Inc. rose 5.5%. Air Canada rounded out the top three movers on Wednesday, as shares were 5.3% higher.

Transcontinental Inc. Cl B posted the largest decline, dropping 6.7%, followed by shares of Bitfarms Ltd., which fell 5.0%. Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. dropped 3.3%.

U.S. stock indexes closed mixed with the Nasdaq Composite Index rising 0.5%. The S&P 500 Index gained 0.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat.

The WSJ Dollar Index held steady at 100.63. Locally, the dollar was equivalent to C$0.73, steady from the prior day.

The yield on 10-year Canadian government bonds increased 11.170 basis points to 3.490%, and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose 0.08 basis point to 4.334%.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-26-24 1749ET