Stocks in Canada slipped Friday, as the S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 0.3%, to 21875.79. The blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 dropped 0.4%, to 1,304.80.

Among large companies, Curaleaf Holdings posted the largest decline, dropping 10%, followed by shares of First Quantum Minerals, which dropped 7.2%. Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners dropped 5.6%.

Kinaxis was the biggest gainer during the session, gaining 4.4%, and China Gold International Resources gained 4.2%. CES Energy Solutions rounded out the top three movers on Friday, as shares gained 4.1%.

Stock indexes in the U.S. closed down as the NASDAQ Composite Index declined 0.7%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index dropped 0.4%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.1%.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index dropped 0.1%, to 100.52. Locally, the dollar was equivalent to CAD0.73, up 0.1%.

In the bond markets, the yield on 10-year Canadian government bonds increased 3.090 basis points, to 3.504%, and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose 0.10 basis point, to 4.387%.

