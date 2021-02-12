Log in
S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 02/12 04:20:01 pm
3934.83 PTS   +0.47%
After hours
0.01%
3935.13 PTS
10:47aVIX 'fear gauge' ends below 20 for first time in nearly a year
RE
10:46aS&P 500 hits record peak as stocks post weekly gain
RE
10:41aSTREET COLOR : US Data, Events for Tuesday
MT
Canadian dollar holds on to weekly gain as Wall Street rallies

02/12/2021 | 04:39pm EST
TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar steadied against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, with the currency holding on to this week's gains as oil and Wall Street turned higher, having clawed back earlier declines.

The loonie was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2697 to the greenback, or 78.76 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of 1.2676 to 1.2763. For the week, it rose 0.4%.

"Equity markets caught a bid" which helped support the Canadian dollar on a day when there was not any notable North American economic data to drive markets, said Tony Valente, senior FX dealer at AscendantFX. "All in all, it's been a decent week for the CAD."

The S&P 500 climbed to a record intraday high, while the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 2.1% higher at $59.47 a barrel on hopes U.S. stimulus will boost the economy.

Still, speculators have cut their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed. As of Feb. 9, net long positions had decreased to 9,528 contracts from 16,096 in the prior week.

Canadian wholesale trade fell by 1.3% in December from November on lower sales of motor vehicles and motor vehicles parts and accessories, Statistics Canada said. Analysts had forecast a 1.5% decrease.

The Bank of Canada has forecast that the economy will contract in the first quarter after lockdowns were implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Canada will receive some doses of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine earlier than scheduled and is on track to inoculate the entire population by the end of September, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across much of a steeper curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year rose 3.4 basis points to 1.034%, its highest since last March.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Fergal Smith


© Reuters 2021
