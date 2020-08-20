Communications Services Shares Gain -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications-services companies were higher as a handful of companies continued to power the newly minted bull market.

The S&P 500's tech and communications sectors have risen more than 60% and 40%, respectively, since the lows of March, helping to drive the broad index toward its first record in about six months earlier this week.

Major news organizations are joining the growing chorus of companies pushing for more favorable terms on Apple's App Store, a crucial link to new digital customers. In a letter to Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook on Thursday, a trade body representing the New York Times, the Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal and other publishers said the outlets are looking to qualify for improved deal terms to keep more money from digital subscriptions sold through Apple's app store.

European Union privacy regulators are clashing over how much - if anything - to fine Twitter Inc. for its handling of a data breach disclosed last year, delaying progress of the most advanced cross-border privacy case involving a U.S. tech company under the EU's strict new privacy law.

Facebook said it is removing and will limit the spread of accounts that celebrate or suggest violence, including those associated with QAnon as part of a crackdown on the extremist conspiracy theory that has thrived on the company's platforms in recent years.

Write to Amy Pesseto at Amy.Pesseto@dowjones.com