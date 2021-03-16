Log in
S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
03/16 05:10:59 pm
3962.71 PTS   -0.16%
After hours
0.09%
3966.32 PTS
05:24p US Stocks Slip as Fed Meets; Retail Sales, Industrial Production Disappoint on Weather Hit
MT
05:20p CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Slip as Fed Meets; Retail Sales, Industrial Production Disappoint on Weather Hit
MT
05:15p Global stocks steady ahead of Fed meeting
RE
Consumer Cos Slip After Retail Sales Data -- Consumer Roundup

03/16/2021 | 05:00pm EDT
Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell after a weak reading of retail sales.

Retail sales fell by 3% in February compared with the prior month, the Commerce Department said, reflecting harsh winter storms and the comparison with January sales that were bolstered by the last round of stimulus payments.

Shares of GameStop fell, but remained at elevated levels above $200, as day traders and short-sellers continued to push the price of the videogame chain back and forth.

"After being stunned by the GameStop squeeze, short selling remains at relatively low levels but may have already hit rock-bottom," said analysts at research firm S&P Global, in a note to clients.

Roughly 4.2% of the overall float of Standard & Poor's 500 consumer-discretionary stocks is currently held on loan by short sellers, according to S&P Global, the second largest quotient of the 11 S&P 500 industry groups.

The pandemic-era housing boom may be losing some steam, according to a survey from Bank of America Global Research, with fewer consumers showing interest in moving to less population-dense areas than three months earlier.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-16-21 1659ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.39% 32825.95 Delayed Quote.7.10%
NASDAQ 100 0.53% 13152.275638 Delayed Quote.0.38%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.09% 13471.567189 Delayed Quote.4.43%
S&P 500 -0.16% 3962.71 Delayed Quote.4.99%
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 181.315 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.66%
FOX CORPORATION 44.18 Delayed Quote.3.47%
AUTODESK, INC. 282.02 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.30%
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT) 166.785 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.25%
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. 59 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.09%
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP 89.52 Delayed Quote.-5.32%
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC. 34.99 Delayed Quote.-5.33%
TESLA, INC. 665.125 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.05%
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC. 29.76 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.47%
NOV INC. 15.18 Delayed Quote.-10.34%
