Consumer Cos Slip After Retail Sales Data -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell after a weak reading of retail sales.

Retail sales fell by 3% in February compared with the prior month, the Commerce Department said, reflecting harsh winter storms and the comparison with January sales that were bolstered by the last round of stimulus payments.

Shares of GameStop fell, but remained at elevated levels above $200, as day traders and short-sellers continued to push the price of the videogame chain back and forth.

"After being stunned by the GameStop squeeze, short selling remains at relatively low levels but may have already hit rock-bottom," said analysts at research firm S&P Global, in a note to clients.

Roughly 4.2% of the overall float of Standard & Poor's 500 consumer-discretionary stocks is currently held on loan by short sellers, according to S&P Global, the second largest quotient of the 11 S&P 500 industry groups.

The pandemic-era housing boom may be losing some steam, according to a survey from Bank of America Global Research, with fewer consumers showing interest in moving to less population-dense areas than three months earlier.

