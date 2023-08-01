Retailers and other consumer companies fell as consumer discretionary stocks led decliners.

The consumer discretionary sector has been the most shorted U.S. stock sector for 18 months, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Ralph Lauren was the most shorted stock within the large-cap index as of mid-July with 14.55% short interest, said S&P. More than half of the 20 most-shorted S&P 500 companies were from the consumer discretionary sector, followed by healthcare.

Meanwhile, foreign buying of U.S. homes fell for a sixth straight year, sinking to the lowest level on record, though some signs of turnaround are starting to emerge.

International buyers purchased 84,600 U.S. homes in the year ended in March, down 14% from the prior year, according to a report released by the National Association of Realtors.

Diageo, the maker of Johnnie Walker scotch and Smirnoff vodka, reported flat annual sales in North America, saying sales growth of bottles priced $50 and up had slowed in the fiscal year to June 30.

The company-whose business is tilted more toward upscale alcohol than many of its rivals-also said its share of the U.S. spirits market had declined slightly.

Altria Group, the company that sells Marlboro cigarettes in the U.S., turned in financial results that slightly topped analysts' expectations as it moves deeper into other products.

Cruise stocks fell, dragged down by Norwegian Cruise Line, which reported a third-quarter outlook that disappointed investors.

SeaWorld Entertainment warned that attendance fell in the second quarter as the scorching summer heat kept some visitors away from the company's theme parks during a crucial period.

Toyota Motor said that its first-quarter net profit rose 78% from a year earlier as a shortage of chips eased and sales grew across markets.

Ford's factory that makes the F-150 Lightning has resumed production after an overhaul, and recent price cuts on the electric pickup truck have led to a jump in orders, the automaker said.

