Consumer Price Index Seen Up 7.2% Year-Over-Year -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 1500 Consumer Credit Dec +$23.5B (6) +$39.9B Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy Jan 97.5 (5) 98.9 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Dec $82.9B (13) $80.2B Wednesday 1000 Wholesale Inventories Dec +2.0% (5) +1.4% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Feb 5 230K (6) 238K 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Jan +0.4% (15) +0.5% -- ex food & energy M/M Jan +0.4% (15) +0.6% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Jan +7.2% (9) +7.0% -- ex food & energy Y/Y Jan +5.8% (9) +5.5% 1400 Monthly Federal Budget Jan +$25B (3) -$163B* Friday 1000 Consumer Sentiment Feb 67.0 (11) 67.2** (Prelim) *Jan 2021 Reading **End-Jan Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

