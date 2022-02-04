Log in
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Consumer Price Index Seen Up 7.2% Year-Over-Year -- Data Week Ahead

02/04/2022
The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    1500  Consumer Credit             Dec     +$23.5B  (6)  +$39.9B 
Tuesday   0600  Small Business Svy          Jan       97.5   (5)    98.9 
          0830  U.S. Trade Deficit          Dec      $82.9B  (13)  $80.2B 
Wednesday 1000  Wholesale Inventories       Dec      +2.0%   (5)   +1.4% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Feb 5     230K   (6)    238K 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  M/M   Jan      +0.4%   (15)  +0.5% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M   Jan      +0.4%   (15)  +0.6% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  Y/Y   Jan      +7.2%   (9)   +7.0% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y   Jan      +5.8%   (9)   +5.5% 
          1400  Monthly Federal Budget      Jan     +$25B    (3)  -$163B* 
Friday    1000  Consumer Sentiment          Feb       67.0   (11)   67.2** 
                  (Prelim) 
 
*Jan 2021 Reading 
**End-Jan Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-04-22 1415ET

