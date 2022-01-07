Log in
Consumer Price Index and Retail Sales on the Docket -- Data Week Ahead

01/07/2022
The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Monday    1000  Wholesale Inventories       Nov      +1.2%   (5)   +2.3% 
Tuesday   0600  Small Business Svy          Dec       99.0   (6)    98.4 
Wednesday 0830  Consumer Price Index  M/M   Dec      +0.5%   (16)  +0.8% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M   Dec      +0.5%   (16)  +0.5% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  Y/Y   Dec      +7.1%   (11)  +6.8% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y   Dec      +5.4%   (11)  +4.9% 
          1400  Monthly Federal Budget      Dec       N/A         -$144B* 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Jan 8     205K   (9)    207K 
          0830  Producer Price Index        Dec      +0.4%   (14)  +0.8% 
                  -- ex food & energy       Dec      +0.5%   (13)  +0.7% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade Dec      +0.5%   (4)   +0.7% 
Friday    0830  Retail Sales                Dec      +0.2%   (15)  +0.3% 
                  -- ex autos               Dec      +0.3%   (14)  +0.3% 
          0830  Import Prices               Dec      +0.3%   (8)   +0.7% 
          0915  Industrial Production       Dec      +0.4%   (13)  +0.5% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization        Dec       77.1%  (9)    76.8% 
          1000  Business Inventories        Nov      +1.1%   (8)   +1.2% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Jan       70.6  (12)    70.6** 
                  (Prelim) 
 
*Dec 2020 Reading 
**End-Dec Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-07-22 1415ET

