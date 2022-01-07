Consumer Price Index and Retail Sales on the Docket -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 1000 Wholesale Inventories Nov +1.2% (5) +2.3% Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy Dec 99.0 (6) 98.4 Wednesday 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Dec +0.5% (16) +0.8% -- ex food & energy M/M Dec +0.5% (16) +0.5% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Dec +7.1% (11) +6.8% -- ex food & energy Y/Y Dec +5.4% (11) +4.9% 1400 Monthly Federal Budget Dec N/A -$144B* Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jan 8 205K (9) 207K 0830 Producer Price Index Dec +0.4% (14) +0.8% -- ex food & energy Dec +0.5% (13) +0.7% -- ex food, energy, trade Dec +0.5% (4) +0.7% Friday 0830 Retail Sales Dec +0.2% (15) +0.3% -- ex autos Dec +0.3% (14) +0.3% 0830 Import Prices Dec +0.3% (8) +0.7% 0915 Industrial Production Dec +0.4% (13) +0.5% 0915 Capacity Utilization Dec 77.1% (9) 76.8% 1000 Business Inventories Nov +1.1% (8) +1.2% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Jan 70.6 (12) 70.6** (Prelim) *Dec 2020 Reading **End-Dec Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

