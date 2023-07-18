The S&P 500 is currently at 4,545 and up about 18% for the year so far.
The company also said it raised its 2023 earnings per share estimates to $220 from $215 and its 2024 EPS forecast to $237 from $220, noting additional 2024 growth tied in part to a rebound in technology-focused company earnings and to buybacks.
"Our base case is that a recession will be averted, inflation will remain sticky near current levels, and monetary policy will tighten incrementally," Golub and other Credit Suisse strategists wrote.
