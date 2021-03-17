Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 03/17 03:59:05 pm
3972.93 PTS   +0.26%
After hours
0.06%
3975.21 PTS
04:06pUS Stocks Close Higher, Recovering From Early Losses, Amid Fed Chair's Statement
MT
04:06pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Turn Higher After Fed Holds Steady
DJ
04:04pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks end higher after Powell projects stronger economy
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

DOW INDUSTRIALS, S&P 500 CLOSE AT RECORD HIGHS

03/17/2021 | 04:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DOW INDUSTRIALS, S&P 500 CLOSE AT RECORD HIGHS


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.56% 33013.7 Delayed Quote.7.67%
NASDAQ 100 0.27% 13193.229653 Delayed Quote.2.05%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.27% 13515.375492 Delayed Quote.4.53%
S&P 500 0.23% 3972.93 Delayed Quote.5.67%
All news about S&P 500
04:06pUS Stocks Close Higher, Recovering From Early Losses, Amid Fed Chair's Statem..
MT
04:06pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Turn Higher After Fed Holds Steady
DJ
04:04pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks end higher after Powell projects strong..
RE
04:00pDow industrials, s&p 500 close at record highs
RE
03:55pFOMC : Accelerated growth seen, only slight change in tightening outlook
RE
03:39pUS Weekly Rail Traffic Jumps Almost 13%, Led Higher by Coal
MT
03:32pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil falls further on demand outlook, U.S. stock bui..
RE
03:13pBank stocks erase earlier gains; financial select sector spdr etf last up 0.0..
RE
02:57pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil falls further on demand outlook, U.S. stock bui..
RE
02:51pStocks cut losses, dollar drops after Fed statement
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
LENNAR CORPORATION 100.57 Delayed Quote.13.37%
APTIV PLC 156.605 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.28%
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 24.415 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.06%
DOW INC. 66.965 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.99%
EOG RESOURCES, INC. 74.84 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.93%
THE AES CORPORATION 26.85 Delayed Quote.-3.73%
VIACOMCBS INC. 91.975 Delayed Quote.-4.43%
DISCOVERY, INC. 72.375 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.53%
ABBVIE INC. 105.8 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.55%
NRG ENERGY, INC. 36.03 Delayed Quote.-17.06%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ